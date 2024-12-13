5 bold predictions for Packers vs. Seahawks
The Packers cannot afford to lick their wounds after losing at Detroit last week. Sunday night's trip to the Seahawks is a borderline must-win game for head coach Matt LaFleur's team. The NFC North crown is already out of Green Bay's reach but they desperately need a victory to solidify their hold on a Wild Card berth.
Unfortunately for the Packers, the Seahawks also need to win to help strengthen their hold on the NFC West title. They only hold a narrow one game advantage over the Rams. Losing a home game to Green Bay could be the difference between winning the division and missing the playoffs for Seattle.
The Packers need a top-notch performance if they're going to venture to the West Coast and secure a previous victory. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will perform on the big stage.
Packers bold prediction No. 1: Jayden Reed will get at least eight touches
Jayden Reed was shut out against the Lions last week and Green Bay cannot afford to let that happen again. Expect the offensive coaching staff to overcorrect that mistake this week. The end result will be Reed getting the ball early and often against the Seahawks.
The explosive wideout will threaten Seattle's defense on a variety of pass-patterns and a couple of rushing attempts. He has the potential to turn an ordinary play into a touchdown every time he gets the ball in space. It's key for the Packers to engineer opportunities for him to get big plays to loosen up the Seahawks defense.
The big question regarding Reed's performance is whether or not he can turn one of those eight touches into a game-changing play. Seattle has a deep, talented secondary that prides itself on preventing explosive plays. Reed's ability to beat them for a long score could be the difference between winning and losing for the Packers in this tough road contest.
Packers bold prediction No. 2: Packers will give up 300+ yards passing
Geno Smith may not be the most famous quarterback in the NFL but he's been one of the most efficient passers in football this season. He should be salivating at the opportunity to take on a Green Bay defense that doesn't rush the passer with any real malice.
The fact that Jaire Alexander may or may not play on Sunday night is another reason why Smith is going to enjoy a lot of success in the air. The Seahawks want to stay balanced on offense but they will find passing to be the more effective way to attack the Packers defense.
The key for Green Bay will be to force a turnover or two to balance Smith's success out in the air. He's going to rack up yards but the Packers have some real ballhawks in the secondary. Slot Smith in for at least 300 yards passing but a turnover or two might cost his team a crucial chance to win this game.
Packers bold prediction No. 3: Josh Jacobs will go over 125 yards rushing
This version of the Seahawks defense has talent but they have not been good against the run this year. They are giving up over 126 yards per game on the ground which ranks 21st in the league.
That's a weakness LaFleur and his offensive staff are going to work hard to exploit. Green Bay's head coach regrets not giving Josh Jacobs more carries last week so it's safe to assume he'll get a heavy workload on Sunday. It's not out of the question that he might amass thirty carries if things go according to script for the Packers.
The end result will see Jacobs blow past the 100-yard mark and finish with over 125 yards on the ground. One explosive gain should be enough to help Jacobs achieve this feat. Getting off to a good start should also be a key factor for the physical running back.
Packers bold prediction No. 4: Xavier McKinney will get an interception
Xavier McKinney started the year on an interception tear but now has settled in with seven picks on the campaign. This Sunday he is going to bait Smith into making several risky throws down the field. The star safety will turn one of those risky throws into a valuable turnover for his team.
This prediction does not mean McKinney is going to shut down Seattle's ability to throw the ball down the field. He's a quality athlete but he will not be able to stifle D.K. Metcalf's physicality over the top. McKinney might also struggle to handle Jaxon Smith-Njigba's intricate route-running from the slot. Fortunately for Jeff Hafley and his defensive staff, they won't need McKinney to be perfect on Sunday to get the win. One big interception will be enough for the Pro Bowl safety.
Packers bold prediction No. 5: Lukas Van Ness will get a pair of sacks
Smith is an elite quarterback but his desire to push the ball down the field does mean he holds the ball for a long time in the pocket. That will help Lukas Van Ness have his best day as a pro with two sacks on Sunday night.
Van Ness is not a classic speed rusher. He needs a little time to use his combination of power and technique to get to the opposing quarterback. That's a weakness in his game against a lot of signal-callers but it works against Smith.
This will be the breakout game for Van Ness that Packers fans have been waiting for. Put him down for two sacks and a couple more pressures against Seattle's offensive front.