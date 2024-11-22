5 bold predictions for the Packers against struggling rival 49ers
If the Packers are as sloppy as they were last week against the Bears they are going to suffer a home loss to the 49ers in Week 12. Fortunately for head coach Matt LaFleur, the last-second victory over Chicago got his team's attention. Packers fans can expect an improved performance at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
That does not mean this game will be a walk in the park for Green Bay. The 49ers come into the game struggling with a mediocre record of 5-5. The upside for San Francisco is that that only puts them one game behind the Cardinals in the race for the NFC West crown. That means the 'Niners will be desperate to pull off the upset against the Packers this week.
The game is not a must-win for Green Bay but losing to San Francisco would likely extinguish any hope the Packers have of catching the Lions for the division title. They need to win this game to take another step forward towards securing a Wild Card berth in the NFC.
Packers fans who want to know how Sunday's game will play out should read on to learn more about five bold predictions on how Green Bay will perform against the 49ers.
Packers bold prediction No. 1: Jordan Love will throw 40 passes
Green Bay leaned heavily on their ground game last week to win at Chicago. Love only threw 17 passes in the narrow victory. The 49ers' defense will load up the line of scrimmage to make sure Josh Jacobs and the Packers' ground game doesn't get going this weekend.
Seeing eight men in the box will cause Love's eyes to light up. The 49ers are going to dare him to beat them with deep shots down the field which plays perfectly into what Green Bay's signal-caller likes to do. Love is going to throw the ball early and often in this one. Expect to see him take a high volume of deep shots to force San Francisco to keep their safeties in deep coverage. Love's early throws will help his running backs enjoy more success in the fourth quarter.
Packers bold prediction No. 2: The secondary will give up over 300 yards passing
This game has serious potential of evolving into a shootout. The Packers' cornerbacks are overmatched against San Francisco's wide receiver corps at almost every position. Green Bay's quality at safety won't be enough to stop the likes of Deebo Samuel from racking up receiving yards.
The absence of George Kittle is a concern for the 49ers, but keep a close eye on Ricky Pearsall as a wideout who can take advantage of additional target share on Sunday. He's yet to really break out for San Francisco but this could be the week where he lives up to his draft status.
Jaire Alexander's not going to be 100 percent even if he starts this game. That leaves the Packers vulnerable without a true No. 1 cornerback to battle Samuel. Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense are going to throw for over 300 yards on the day including a couple explosive plays that help them keep up with the Packers.
Packers bold prediction No. 3: Josh Jacobs will rush for under 60 yards
The 49ers' dedication to stopping the run coupled with the high-scoring nature of this game will work against Jacobs' odds of having a big day. He will remain a big part of Green Bay's game plan but he won't make a serious impact against San Francisco's defense on the ground.
Look for Green Bay's no. 1 running back to get 15 or so carries but he's not going to average over four yards per tote. A final rushing stat line of 15 carries and 55 yards feels about right for Jacobs in this crucial encounter.
Packers bold prediction No. 4: Josh Jacobs will go over 50 yards receiving
Jacobs' ineffectiveness on the ground in this game does not mean he can't hurt the 49ers' defense in othe ways. Specifically, he should be a useful outlet for Love in the passing game when San Francisco brings blitzes against Green Bay's offensive line.
He may no bust any of those catches for explosive gains, but he can help the Packers' offense keep the chains moving. Put Jacobs down for 6 catches and over 50-yards including a few key plays on third down to extend drives.
Packers bold prediction No. 5: Nick Bosa will not notch a single sack
The 49ers need Bosa to play like the dominant edge-rusher he's capable of being if they want to upset the Packers on the road. Unfortunately for Bosa, he's going up against one of the most underrated right tackles in the NFL this Sunday. Zach Tom is going to shut him out in terms of sacks on Sunday.
Bosa will be able to produce some pressure from his defensive end spot, but he's not going to get home a single time against Love. That will be a big story in this game due to the volume of deep throws Green Bay will take down the seam to loosen the San Francisco secondary up.
Tom won't find himself in the highlights when he stones Bosa on the outside but he will be a big reason why the Packers run their record to 8-3 with a valuable home win. His ability to keep Love clean will frustrate Bosa and the San Francisco defense in Week 12.