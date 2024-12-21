5 dark horse NFL playoff hopefuls that would benefit the most from missing postseason
By John Buhler
Only so many teams can make the NFL Playoffs in a given postseason. While we have seen playoff expansion in recent years going from 12 to 14 teams, the larger playoff field has not given us more teams who can realistically win the Super Bowl. At this stage of the season, teams with less than a 15-percent chance of making it in are probably not going to do. If they do, they are likely one and done.
Looking at the current NFL playoff picture, we have seven teams who have already punched their ticket into the postseason, as well as nine who have been mathematically eliminated. According to math, that leaves us with half of the league at 16 teams still hoping to get one of seven playoff berths. For teams who have not been in a while, like Atlanta or Denver, that would be huge. As for the others...
Well, that is what I am going to take a look at today. There are five teams that come to mind who might be better served not making it this season. Surely, they all want to because these are professionals with wives, kids and mortgages to pay. However, missing out on the postseason may result in key organizational changes in the offseason, as well as improved drafted position to hopefully get better.
Here are five teams who may be best served by missing out on the playoffs for this NFL postseason.
5. Arizona Cardinals
7-7 (11 percent)
Upon first glance, you would think an ascending team like the Arizona Cardinals would be better served by making the playoffs, but hear me out. Next year was always going to be the year for Jonathan Gannon's team. His team has gotten better every season under his guidance. More importantly, he and general manager Monti Ossenfort seem to be in lock step in building this team.
What I am getting at is instead of duking it out with Los Angeles and Seattle for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, they might be better served to miss the playoffs by something like one game in order to start next season with a chip on their shoulders, as well as better draft positioning. Ossenfort has been brilliant moving up and down the draft board, but better pieces to start will make things way easier.
Even if they miss the playoffs next year, Arizona is a sneaky-good pick to win the NFC West in 2025.
4. Dallas Cowboys
6-8 (<1 percent)
This is all about making it look as ugly as possible in the final three weeks for the Dallas Cowboys. Missing the postseason would theoretically force octogenarian owner Jerry Jones to make some major wholesale changes. That means getting a better head coach into The Star than Mike McCarthy. This only works if Jones allows for him to be challenged by McCarthy's potential successor in all this.
Amid all the frustrating seasons over the last 30 years, one thing that the Cowboys have done better than most teams is drafting players. They have an ace in the hole in their front office in the forever underappreciated Will McClay. Let's give McClay even better picks to procure the best pieces possible to win around a healthy Dak Prescott next year. Dallas has been on life support for months.
Of course, we can only trust Jones to continue to make it entirely about himself until the bitter end...
3. Cincinnati Bengals
6-8 (9 percent)
I do not know if the Cincinnati Bengals are really better served by not making the playoffs, but I think an influx of more talent in the draft could be quite helpful for them. The last two years have been very frustrating for Who Dey Nation after the previous two seasons. They have lost players to free agency, as well as coaches to other jobs. I think they need to briefly hit the reset button around Joe Burrow.
Look. For as long as Zac Taylor is still under contract with the Bengals, octogenarian owner Mike Brown is not going to eat a single cent of it. The Bengals may need an upgrade at head coach at some point, especially with Brian Callahan out of the building. Missing the playoffs may expedite that, but not to the degree it should matter. To me, it is all about getting better picks and an easy schedule.
The Bengals picking inside the top-16 with a third-place schedule sounds like a potential rebound.
2. San Francisco 49ers
6-8 (<1 percent)
The Super Bowl hangover is kicking the San Francisco 49ers' tail quite badly once again. This is what happens when Kyle Shanahan takes your team to the Super Bowl. You have a great season, but fall apart at the seams when it matters most. San Francisco is essentially out of it at this point in the ultra-competitive NFC West. Missing the playoffs is not only probable, but the best thing for the team.
It is a combination of things. Players have a chance to get healthier faster. San Francisco could be playing a fourth-place schedule next year. It might also expedite some much-needed roster changes. Although John Lynch gets to operate without consequence up and down the draft board, I think a little bit of added pressure to him, Shanahan and potentially Brock Purdy's plate would do some good.
It would not shock me is San Francisco if won something like 12 games next year and won the NFC.
1. Indianapolis Colts
6-8 (6 percent)
In a weird way, the Indianapolis Colts are the team that benefits the most from potentially missing out on the playoffs. They are not that far away from catching the Houston Texans in the AFC South. As Jacksonville and Tennessee circle the drain, it might be smart to fire general manager Chris Ballard after the end of this season. He is the ultimate executive who gets to operate without consequence.
While I would keep Shane Steichen around, I would look at hiring somebody who has served under Howie Roseman in Philadelphia in an attempt to reunite with the Colts head coach and go from there. A great draft or two could set this team up for success beyond just next year. Unfortunately, this is not a serious franchise as long as Anthony Richardson is their starting quarterback. He has to go...
Missing the playoffs would put a fire under his seat to either fire him up or cause him to burn out.