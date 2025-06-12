5 deserving NL All-Stars who are destined to get snubbed

With the 2025 MLB regular season roughly 40 percent complete, there's a lot for MLB fans to look forward to. Most eyes are on July's trade deadline, and rightfully so, but just a couple of weeks before that, the All-Star Game will take place.

The All-Star Game might not dictate home-field advantage in the World Series anymore, but it's still enjoyable for fans to watch their favorite players on a big stage and rewarding for them to see their favorite players recognized for their outstanding first halves.

While most of the game's best players earn a nod, the fact of the matter is that the rosters are not perfect. The reason for that is largely due to the fact that each team must have at least one representative. Yes, even the 12-55 Colorado Rockies will have an All-Star.

With that in mind, let's predict which players will not make the team despite having All-Star-worthy seasons.

Reed Garrett, RP

Reed Garrett doesn't get much outside praise, but he's had a ridiculous season for the New York Mets. He enters Thursday's action with a 0.95 ERA in 29 appearances, and he's fanned 34 batters in 28.1 innings of work. He has racked up 14 holds and converted on a pair of save opportunities. He's primarily been New York's eighth-inning man, but he's been thrown in a variety of situations. He's handled each one he's been in outstandingly.

Ultimately, there are a couple of reasons why he won't make it. One of them will undoubtedly be because all 15 teams need a representative. The Mets will have several other representatives, perhaps even including their closer, Edwin Diaz. The other one is that it's incredibly hard for a non-closer to make the team.

Garrett ranks second among all qualified National League relievers in ERA, but he has only two saves. Chances are, if a non-closer will make it, Randy Rodriguez of the San Francisco Giants will find his way onto the team before Garrett. He deserves it, but ultimately, so does Garrett.

TJ Friedl, OF

TJ Friedl has arguably been the best position player on the Cincinnati Reds' roster this season, which is saying a lot considering that franchise employs Elly De La Cruz. He's slashing .294/.383/.440 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 65 games this season.

Friedl ranks eighth among NL outfielders with a 128 WRC+ and tied for seventh with 2.1 fWAR. With seven or eight outfielders making the roster, Friedl absolutely has a case considering where he ranks overall. Still, the odds are stacked against him.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Tucker, and James Wood are locks, and guys like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Heliot Ramos loom. Maybe Friedl squeaks in, but it feels like with the Cincinnati Reds having other options to make the team, he'll fall just short.

Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Geraldo Perdomo has emerged seemingly out of nowhere and has been one of the few bright spots for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. He has slashed .264/.360/.414 with seven home runs and 45 RBI, and he's even tacked on 11 stolen bases without being caught. Additionally, Perdomo is a fantastic defender at a premium position.

To put it simply, he's been one of the best position players in the National League. He ranks 15th among all National League qualified position players with 2.3 fWAR, showing how valuable he is. The problem, though, is that he's a shortstop.

Francisco Lindor is likely going to run away with the starting nod, leaving just one or two openings at most. With Mookie Betts, CJ Abrams, and Elly De La Cruz all deserving All-Stars at that position, it's tough to see Perdomo's path, especially with Corbin Carroll being a lock to represent the Diamondbacks.

Michael Busch, 1B

He doesn't get much attention because of how great his teammates are, but Michael Busch has been one of the best hitters in the National League this season. He has slashed .267/.363/.510 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI, putting together an outstanding season even though he doesn't start against most left-handed pitchers.

In fact, he ranks tenth among all qualified National League position players with a 146 WRC+. That mark even leads the Chicago Cubs, arguably the best offensive team in the game.

Busch's one problem, though, is that he's a first baseman. Pete Alonso and Freddie Freeman are both having MVP-caliber seasons and are locks to make the All-Star team. Perhaps there will be a third first baseman on the roster, but that's probably unlikely, leaving Busch as a very unlucky odd man out.

Seiya Suzuki, DH

Speaking of electric Cubs position players, Seiya Suzuki is having another ridiculous year. He's slashed .266/.325/.539 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI in 64 games, hitting third every day in Chicago's loaded lineup.

Suzuki ranks second in the National League in RBI, tied for seventh in home runs, and tied for 12th with a 139 WRC+. That mark is better than guys like Lindor, Crow-Armstrong, and Marcell Ozuna. The problem, again, is the position he plays.

Suzuki has played some outfield this season, but is primarily a DH. For him to make the team, that'd have to mean one of Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber won't. To put it plainly, that's not going to happen. Suzuki's numbers are All-Star worthy, but the fact that he hasn't been as good as Schwarber or Ohtani means he has practically no shot.