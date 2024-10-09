5 Eagles who won't make it to the end of the 2025 season
By Jake Beckman
When the Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Devin White in March, it seemed like maybe the former pro bowler could help solidify the defense. Seven months later he would be waived after he played a total of zero snaps.
That begs the question: What players on the Eagles roster won’t make it to the end of this (or next) season? Hopefully, these are guys who will get traded, but maybe just they get straight-up cut from the team ... Either way, they’re not going with the Eagles for the long haul.
Howie Roseman can do his part in turning this season around
The aim here is to look at players who aren’t going to be on this roster by the end of this season, but in some of these circumstances, it’s looking at after this season and going into next season.
James Bradberry - Defensive back
James Bradberry seems like a good dude, which makes this tough. He had a career season in 2022 and was a huge part of the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, after that, he signed a three-year extension, and then his play plummeted.
Going into this season, he had some kind of leg injury and was placed on the IR. At some point soon, the Eagles are going to open his 21-day practice window but given the depth at both safety and cornerback, he won’t see the field.
The Eagles have paid him the $20 million that was guaranteed on his contract, so there is no harm if they cut him. Obviously, the hope is that they trade him, but that would mean a team is dumb enough to think they can draw some life out of a washed-up cornerback coming off of an injury.
That’s not impossible because there are plenty of dumb general managers out there, but it would be tough.
Avonte Maddox - Defensive back
Avonte is another guy who has given the Eagles a whole lot. You can see that when he is on the field he puts 100% into every snap (aside from when he talked to Mike Evans about Fortnite).
Sadly, that effort has come at a cost. He plays really physically, but his body hasn’t been able to hold up. In the past three years, he’s spent just about as much time being injured as he has been healthy. And now that he is healthy this year, he’s not playing great.
On top of that, Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown are waiting in the wings for playing time at his spot.
There are enough teams out there that could use Avonte Maddox that trading him seems realistic this year. If he doesn’t get traded, he’s on a one-year contract and he probably won’t get re-signed come next spring.
Bryce Huff - Edge rusher/Nothing-burger
If you’re still holding out hope that Bryce Huff will end up working, that’s awesome. Having that level of optimism is enviable. The only hope is that he got sucked into the plot of a football version of Space Jam and he touched a magical football that took away all of his talent. If you’re optimistic about him, you need to go find some short aliens that are hosting a winner-takes-all football game against the Looney Tunes.
The reality of the situation is that Bryce isn’t going to work here. He’s not comfortable with his position, the people playing around him, and the defensive scheme. Hopefully, there’s some resolution where the Eagles could trade him for pennies on the dollar to recoup their losses.
The key here is to set expectations for Huff as low as possible, that way if he ends up getting just one sack this season it counts as a win, and if he gets traded for a half-smoked cigarette, it’s even better.
Kenneth Gainwell - Running back
This is already Kenny’s fourth year in the NFL, which feels kind of crazy. He’s as far into his career as Miles Sanders was in his last year with the Eagles.
Gainwell spent his first two years behind Sanders, last year behind/next to D’Andre Swift, and this year behind Saquon. Time flies when you’re constantly in emotional duress.
The Eagles told everyone their plans at running back after they signed Saquon and drafted Will Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. On top of that, Kenny isn’t the kind of running back that the Eagles would sign for another contract.
There are a few teams that could possibly want Gainwell in a trade. The Browns could use help if Nick Chubb doesn’t play, the Steelers are having some issues with the health of their running backs behind Najee Harris, and the Raiders simply don’t have running backs that belong in the NFL. All of those teams have pass rushers that the Eagles could use if something happens before the trade deadline on November 5th.
Kenny Pickett - Quarterback
We’ve seen Kenny Pickett and he’s bad, but he’s a better starting quarterback than what some teams are throwing out there right now.
Tyler Huntley isn’t working for the Dolphins, Deshaun Watson is the worst person at his job in the entire world and possibly in history, Aiden O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are battling for starting time in Las Vegas, and Drake Maye is about to start behind a Patriots offensive line that’s made of paper mache so his bones will get turned into chutney before too long.
If any of those teams even have any semblance of a thought about calling Howie Roseman for a trade, Howie will be calling them first because he has ESP for stuff like that.
It’s unlikely that Pickett will be cut because the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for him, so a trade is the only way he’ll get off the Eagles’ roster. If he does go, it’s not a big deal because Tanner McKee is a worthy QB2.
Howie Roseman has the opportunity to turn some of this dead weight into a positive for the Eagles. He’s had a few big hits with his acquisitions this year, but otherwise, they’ve all been misses. If he can turn even one of these guys into something positive, it will go a long way in making this year a win for him, and ‘Howie SZN’ will be back on track.