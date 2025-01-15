5 free agents the Green Bay Packers can sign to win next year’s Super Bowl
The Packers crashed out of the playoffs on Wild Card weekend against the Eagles. That puts pressure on GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to fill Green Bay's roster holes to better prepare them for a Super Bowl run in 2025. The draft will be important for the Packers but so will free agency.
Green Bay does not have the most cap space in the NFL heading into the offseason, but they do project to have over $38 million in effective cap space per Overthecap.com. That means they likely can't shop at the top of the free agent market but it does give them a real chance to bring in some quality, veteran starters.
The bad news is that the team has several prominent roster holes to fill in the offseason. The good news is that they have the resources to fill them all via both free agency and the draft. Here are five free agents Green Bay should target to help head coach Matt LaFleur lead this team to a Super Bowl in 2025.
1. DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins is not the No. 1 wide receiver the Packers desperately need at this stage of his career. He has, however, been an integral part of the Chiefs' offense in 2024 after being traded to Kansas City from Tennessee.
Even at 32 years of age, Hopkins has reeled in 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He is not an electric downfield threat, but he does an excellent job of working the middle of the field on intermediate routes. Hopkins could be a valuable safety blanket as an outside receiver for the Packers.
Signing Hopkins will not require a legitimate contender like Green Bay to break the bank. A two-year, incentive-laden deal could be perfect for the veteran wideout and the Packers. He should be a top priority for Gutekunst when free agency opens up.
2. Drew Dalman
Josh Myers has been one of the worst centers in the NFL this season. He's also ticketed to hit unrestricted free agency. Green Bay needs to let him go and target the top option available in free agency.
Drew Dalman is that guy. He is already one of the best run blocking centers in football. It's not an exaggeration to say that he can elevate Josh Jacobs game next season if he plays like he has for the Falcons this year.
Dalman is entering his prime so he's going to get more money than some teams like to dole out to centers. The Packers' dependence on their interior run game should lead them to shell out the cash required to land the versatile blocker.
3. Asante Samuel Jr.
The Packers would love for Jaire Alexander to enjoy a bounce back season in 2025, but that is more of a hope than a plan. His lack of availability has hurt the team over the last two seasons and there's no reason to think it will improve as he ages.
That's why spending a sizeable chunk of their free agency on Asante Samuel Jr. could make a lot of sense for Green Bay. He struggles to make tackles in open space but he's still one of the better cover corners in the game. The former premium draft pick missed most of the year due to injury but should be 100% ready to go when Week 1 of the 2025 season arrives.
The Packers should not break the bank for the second-generation superstar but a strong, multi-year offer with a fair amount of guaranteed money could help them get a deal done before a bidding war heats up. He would drastically improve the outlook of Green Bay's secondary next season.
4. Will Fries
The team's lack of depth behind Elgton Jenkins was made painfully obvious in their playoff loss against the Eagles. Left guard because a turnover factory the minute Jenkins went off the field in Philadelphia.
Will Fries was playing great football for the Colts before a fractured tibia ended his 2024 season. That injury gives the Packers an opportunity to sign him on the cheap once free agency opens. Like Dalman, Fries can help open up the inside of opposing defenses for Jacobs. He's a great fit for Green Bay if they can land him on a bargain.
5. Baron Browning
Green Bay needs to find an edge rusher who can help take pressure off of Rashan Gary up front. In particular, they could use a speed option off the edge who can trouble opposing quarterbacks.
Baron Browning is strictly an edge-rushing specialist at this point in his career, but that's what the Packers defense needs more than anything else. If they can slot him opposite Gary on third down and get quality production he would be an ideal signing.
No one is going to break the bank for Browning due to his injury history. Green Bay should make him a modest, incentive-laden deal and see if he bites. He might be inclined to accept a one-year deal that gives him a chance to get back out on the open market again in 12 months. The Packers need to roll the dice on a relatively cheap, veteran edge rusher and Browning represents the best option.