5 free agents the Packers should avoid like the plague
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has fired up fans in Green Bay with his openness about the franchise's need to be aggressive in free agency. It is time for the Packers to go all in to build a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl title in 2025.
Winning in free agency is just as much about avoiding mistakes as it is about hitting on big-value signings. The Packers enter the offseason with a projected $42 million and change to spend in free agency per Overthecap.com. They can create some additional flexibility by restructuring a few veteran contracts in the coming weeks. Add it all up and Gutekunst and his staff have the buying power to land a couple high-impact veterans.
The discussion about who the Packers should target in free agency will need to wait for another day. Fans in Green Bay need to make sure their favorite team avoids splashing cash on any of the five following free agents if they want to execute a flawless offseason roster makeover.
1. Haason Reddick
Finding an edge rusher to play opposite Rashan Gary will be one of the Packers' top offseason priorities. In theory, Haason Reddick seems like the perfect sort of player to generate pressure off the edge for Jeff Hafley's defense.
The problem with signing Reddick is that he is going to be looking for a big, multi-year deal despite coming off one of his worst seasons as a professional. He missed a big chunk of the season for the Jets after the team failed to give him the contract extension he was seeking.
He wasn't overly effective when he agreed to return to the field. His PFF pass-rushing grade of just 52.9 on the year was the lowest total of his career. That's a troubling trend line for a veteran who will be playing his age-31 season in 2025.
If Reddick were willing to take a one-year, make good deal to sign with a contender like the Packers then Green Bay could afford to roll the dice on his services. His desire for a multi-year agreement with big-time guarantees should cause Gutekunst to look hard at cheaper alternatives who might be on the ascendancey.
2. Charvarius Ward
Cornerback is right up their with defensive end of Green Bay's offseason shopping list. Jaire Alexander's missed serious time over the past two seasons with injury and there's no guarantee he'll enjoy better health in 2025. An upgrade is required whether through free agency or the draft.
Charvarius Ward is going to get a nice contract from someone as one of the biggest name corners in this year's free agent class. Like Reddick, he also played some of the worst football of his career in 2024. That's why the 49ers elected to extend Deommodore Lenoir during the season as opposed to giving Ward a new deal.
If Ward was still playing like he did two or three seasons ago he would qualify as a priority signing for Green Bay. Instead, he looks like the sort of free agent that could be massively overpaid based on his reputation. The Packers cannot afford to pay for his brand rather than his production.
3.James Daniels
When healthy, James Daniels is an above-average starting guard. The Packers could certainly benefit from adding someone of his quality to their offensive line rotation. Unfortunately, Daniels is a poor stylistic fit for Green Bay. Add that to the reality that he's coming off a torn Achilles and it's easy to see why the Packers should stay away from signing him.
Daniels' best quality as a guard is using his massive frame to hold up as an above-average pass blocker. He lacks the mobility to stretch out to the second level to help boost his team's run game. The Packers want their rushing attack to be the building block of everything they do on offense. Daniels can't help them with their primary objectives and should be avoided on the free agent market.
4. Mike Hilton
Mike Hilton performed as a solidly above-average starting cornerback for the Bengals last season. The problem with his potential fit with the Packers is that he does his best work in the slot.
Green Bay needs to be shopping for an outside corner in this year's free agent class instead. Hilton no longer has the athleticism required to thrive in that role for a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Perhaps things would be different if Hilton was not going to be playing his age-31 season next year. Any team that offers him a multi-year deal will likely regret it in 2026 and beyond. He can give some team a short-term boost in the slot but that franchise should not be the Packers.
5. Keenan Allen
There was a time when the prospect of adding Keenan Allen to Green Bay's receiving corps would have really excited the team's passionate fan base. Unfortunately, this offseason is not that time for the veteran wideout.
Allen did a decent job of helping to mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago next year but it was clear that his game was starting to decline. His increase in drops also really cost the Bears some passing effiency.
The straight truth is that Allen no longer has what it takes to be a quality starter. The Packers have plenty of depth wideouts and need to add a bona fide No. 1 option. Allen does not fit the bill.