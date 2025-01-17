5 free agents the Packers could steal from their NFC North rivals this offseason
The Green Bay Packers crashing out of the playoffs against the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend gives their front office additional time to make their free agency plans. Part of GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff's plans might be to sign some veterans inside their own division to help weaken their rivals.
Stealing talent away from other NFC North teams will not be Green Bay's priority in the offseason, but it could add additional value to a few players of interest to the Packers. The team will take a close look at veteran cornerbacks available on the open market. Interior lineman who can step in and play right away should also draw interest from the team's front office.
The NFC North was the NFL's best division in 2024 which means it had a lot of talented rosters. Some of those players are hitting free agency. Green Bay should take a close look at the following five veterans as potential roster fits for their team in 2025.
1. Aaron Jones
Admittedly, the chances of Aaron Jones returning to the Packers are relatively small after the way he left town. That does not change the fact that he could give head coach Matt LaFleur's offense a big boost with his ability to produce on third down.
Jones is one of the best pass protectors at his position in the entire league. Combine that with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and make opponents miss and it's easy to understand his appeal to the Packers. He would be an outstanding change of pace as Josh Jacobs' backup.
Jones will likely get bigger offers from teams that see him as a true co-starter in their backfields. Green Bay will not make that type of commitment to him due to Jacobs' desire to shoulder a heavy workload. It's still a reunion that could really give the Packers a boost in 2025 if they could convince Jones to come back.
2. Carlton Davis
The Lions have the best defense in the NFC North and cornerback Carlton Davis is a big reason why. He stabilized their young secondary with his solid play at the cornerback position.
Davis is not going to turn into a superstar but he is already an above-average starter at 28-years-old. His availability is another skill that should appeal to the Packers. He's a good bet to play more games than Jaire Alexander every season.
Signing Davis would be an expensive proposition for the Packers but it could help them while significantly weakening one of their arch rivals. Landing him would be a clever move by Gutekunst and his front office.
3. Teven Jenkins
The Packers desperately need to add quality depth behind Elgton Jenkins at guard. Their struggles without him on the field against Philadelphia ground their offense to a shocking halt.
Prying Teven Jenkins away from the Bears could help solidify things up front for Green Bay's offense. He struggled initially after moving inside from the tackle position but he seems to have finished that transition. Now he is using his massive frame to move opposing defensive tackles out of the way on runs and keep them away from his quarterback.
Jenkins will require a multi-year contract with solid guarantees but signing him would not cause the Packers to break the bank. The biggest challenge in getting his signature is the team's inability to offer him a guaranteed starting job.
4. Byron Murphy, Jr.
If the Packers want to add an aggressive ballhawk to their cornerback room then Byron Murphy Jr. could be the perfect free agent signing. He picked off six passes for the Vikings in 2024 which tied him for the NFL lead at cornerback.
That gawdy interceptional total might convince a team to hand him a deal that pays him like a star, but anything less should be acceptable for the Packers. He is another above-average starter who hits the market from an NFC North team. Landing him makes a lot of sense for Green Bay.
5. Kevin Zeitler
Kevin Zeitler isn't going to be in line for a long or massive deal ahead of his age-35 season but he could be a nice short-term addition for the Packers. He is still an outstanding run blocker who helped blow open a lot of holes for the Lions in 2024.
Zeitler might prefer to return for another tour of duty in Detroit but Green Bay should test that with a modest contract offer that might make the Lions hesitate. He might also want a guaranteed starting spot but not many teams will give him that sort of assurances given his age. He could be a great veteran option for the Packers.