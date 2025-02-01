5 free agents the Bills can't let get away this offseason
By Luke Norris
For the fifth consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills entered the NFL playoffs as AFC East champions and one of the favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. But for the fourth time in that five-season stretch, Buffalo's dreams of getting back to the title game for the first time since famously losing four straight in the early 1990s were dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who took a 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. (For those wondering, the Cincinnati Bengals were the other team to end Buffalo's season during this run, dusting the Bills by a score of 27-10 in the Divisional Round following the 2022 campaign.)
With this latest postseason disappointment behind them, the Bills are now engulfed in the arduous process that is the NFL offseason, and GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have plenty of decisions to make. Some of those decisions, of course, will involve the 16 players on the roster set to enter free agency. Of those 16, though, only four are regular starters. And we'll get to three of those names below. (Sorry, Reggie Gilliam, but you might be out the door.)
In addition, though, we'll also be taking a look at a couple of backups who the Bills would be wise to bring back for another run.
1. WR Amari Cooper
ln the eight regular-season games in which he appeared for the Bills after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns, Amari Cooper didn't put up mind-blowing numbers, posting 20 receptions for 297 yards with two touchdowns. He also didn't stuff the stat sheet in Buffalo's three postseason matchups, getting eight targets and catching six passes for 41 yards with zero scores.
But here's the thing. Even after a decade in the league, the five-time Pro Bowler is still an excellent route runner and commands a lot of attention, which opens up opportunities for others. And, in theory, giving him a full offseason and training camp to further develop chemistry with Josh Allen could work wonders.
The big issue with Cooper, of course, will be money. Buffalo only had to pay $806,667 for his services this past season, but that won't be the case moving forward. But if the Bills can get him to sign a team-friendly deal, he's worth bringing back.
2. WR Mack Hollins
Whether the Bills bring back Cooper or not, they should undoubtedly take a long look at re-signing Mack Hollins. Like Cooper, Hollins didn't post monster numbers this year, catching 31 passes for 378 yards during the regular season. He did, though, lead all Buffalo pass-catchers with five touchdown receptions and added a sixth score during his 73-yard outing against the Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Hollins is never going to be the No. 1 option for Allen, not with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid in the mix. But the veteran has proven to be an essential piece of this Buffalo offense and has shown the ability to step up in big games and big moments.
3. RB Ty Johnson
With James Cook eligible for a contract extension after a second straight solid season — which included tying a team record with 16 rushing touchdowns — and Ray Davis having a productive rookie campaign, Johnson may not be a high priority for Buffalo this offseason.
But if the Bills can work things out to bring back arguably the best RB3 in the entire NFL, they should absolutely make that happen, as the six-year veteran had several clutch moments throughout the season. And the fact that he's a dual-threat option makes him that much more valuable: In fact, Johnson actually had more yards as a receiver (284) than he did on the ground (213). The biggest issue for the Bills here is that he may not want to return, as he could search for a more significant role elsewhere.
4. CB Rasul Douglas
Switching to the defensive side of the football, we start with Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the 2023 trade deadline and has been a consistent starter opposite Christian Benford since.
Yes, the eight-year veteran did struggle at times during the second half of the season. And it certainly can't be ignored that he'll be 31 when the 2025 campaign begins. That said, however, the Bills would likely still get solid production from Douglas on a two-year contract and could undoubtedly utilize him as a mentor if they choose to draft a cornerback, which almost seems inevitable at this point given their lack of depth at the position.
5. S Damar Hamlin
Last but certainly not least, we come to Hamlin, whose remarkable journey after literally coming back from the dead continues to amaze.
Look, it's no secret that Hamlin isn't on the same level as guys like Kyle Hamilton or Antoine Winfield Jr. But he's still a solid safety and just had the best overall season of his career, posting 89 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, a career-high five passes defended, a fumble recovery and, of course, the first two interceptions of his career.
And let's not forget how strong he was for the Bills during the playoffs with 15 tackles, two tackles for a loss and the big strip-sack on Lamar Jackson during Buffalo's win over the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round that changed the momentum of the game.
Again, Hamlin isn't among the elite safeties in this league. But he's become a true team leader, and that alone could be worth a new contract.