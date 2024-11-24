5 G5 quarterbacks who look ready to hit the transfer portal
The transfer portal has a chance to be loaded with quarterbacks. And not just ones from the Power 4 schools. There’s a handful of Group of 5 quarterbacks that are having stellar seasons and could warrant a move to a bigger program.
After all, that’s essentially what the transfer portal has become: an avenue for under-the-radar players to maximize their skills after spending a couple seasons with a smaller program.
While this isn’t a complete list, here’s some Group of 5 quarterbacks to keep an eye on that could hit the portal for bigger pay day and bigger spotlight.
5) Maddux Madsen, Boise State Broncos
Boise State’s passing offense has been overshadowed by one Ashton Jeanty. For good reason, as he’s been the most explosive offensive player this year and on pace for a historic season. He just eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards and leads college football in yards after contact.
But as good as he’s been, Maddux Madsen has been leading the charge in the Boise State passing game. This season, Madsen has 19 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and over 2,300 passing yards. According to ESPN, he has a QBR of 73.9, which is good for 29th in all of college football.
He’s just a sophomore so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him play at least one more season before departing for greener pastures. That said, with Jeanty most likely headed to the NFL Draft, Madsen may feel he’s done his time at Boise State.
4) Kaidon Slater, Liberty Flames
Kaidon Slater has Liberty 8-2 this season after knocking off Western Kentucky this past weekend. And while the Flames won’t be one of the Group of 5 teams to storm the College Football Playoff, he could have a chance to play there with a bigger program.
Slater has had a down year compared to his sophomore season. This year he has 1,803 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. A bit of a drop off from last season when he threw for over 2,800 yards and 30 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
There may be some hesitancy to Slater’s value in the transfer portal because of the significant drop off. So while he may not be one of the higher caliber G5 quarterbacks, he could certainly be a name that circulates.
3) Matthew Sluka, UNLV Rebels
Matthew Sluka’s value is interesting. He transferred to UNLV from High Point and he was on track to being one of the top quarterbacks this season. But an NIL dispute caused him to enter the portal before this season really got underway.
Because of that, we don’t really know what he can be with a big program. According to a CBS sports article, he’s a prototypical, dual threat quarterback, but struggles with consistency as a passer. That might not bode well for a contending team.
But he could be a player that would fit with a team like Nebraska, for example, or Iowa. A very low pressure situation that could render success in the right system.
Nonetheless, right now he’s one of the top transfer quarterbacks available. We’ll see what his value is and what type of system best suits him this winter.
2) John Mateer, Washington State Cougars
John Mateer might be one of the strongest G5 quarterback candidates so far. He’s been on a tear at Washington State. And while they are in conference limbo and fell out of the CFP contention, he’s been an exciting quarterback to watch this year.
He’s thrown for 2,957 yards and 28 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024. But what sticks out the most is he hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 12 against Fresno State. He should land at a big time program next year. And with the Pac-12 reforming to more a G5 conference than a P5 partner, he could be out the door this winter.
From what I’ve seen, Mateer could be a quarterback at a team like LSU or Auburn and instantly help them. For Auburn, it would be a refreshing start for Hugh Freeze and for Brian Kelly, it could be a contingency plan after missing out on Bryce Underwood.
Either way, I’d be surprised to see Mateer return to Washington State, even if he doesn’t end up at a SEC program next year.
1) Darian Mensah, Tulane Green Wave
Darian Mensah has quietly been arguably the best G5 quarterback prospect behind Mateer. This season, he’s led Tulane to its third consecutive American Athletic Conference title game appearance. And the only losses for the Green Wave this year are to Kansas State and Oklahoma, who were ranked at the time.
Mensah has been firing on all cylinders at Tulane, throwing for just under 2,200 yards with 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has a 76.8 QBR, good enough for top 20 in the country.
As a redshirt freshman, he may wait one more year before transferring, but he could be a quarterback that if he does find a team to start at right away that’s a tier above Tulane, he could be a prime transfer portal product in a couple seasons.