To sign a shot-stopper: 5 goalkeepers who could move on free transfers this summer
The transfer windows within football come around on a cyclical basis. Every six months or so, teams have the opportunity to improve their sides to battle for their aims, be it a side that are battling for a title, fighting for a place that qualifies them for European football or simply one with an aim of avoiding relegation.
Being just weeks away from the winter transfer window at the time of writing, every team in Europe will have an eye on potential business they can conduct in January. Not only that, but January offers teams the chance to speak with players on expiring contracts, of any position, with an aim of that player joining their side in the near future.
So, with all of this being said, who are some of the best goalkeepers, according to their Transfermarkt market values, that would be available on a free transfer in the upcoming summer if nothing changes about their contracts between then and now?
5. David de Gea
After starting his career with Atletico Madrid in his native Spain, David de Gea was signed by Manchester United in 2011 as a long-term replacement for the recently retired Edwin van der Sar. The fee was a British record for a goalkeeper at the time and de Gea, who represented Spain internationally, would spend over a decade at Old Trafford.
Though he won a Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season, de Gea’s time in Manchester coincided with the club trying to find their feet after the Scot’s retirement. It was de Gea that, in multiple seasons, saved Manchester United from finishing in a lower position than they did.
Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2022-23 season, de Gea was still allowed to leave the club after his contract expired. He spent over a year as a free agent until, earlier this year, he joined Serie A side Fiorentina. His contract, reportedly, was for 12 months with an option for a further season.
Since then, de Gea has performed well for the club and is well within the Serie A title race at the time of writing. It is more than likely that the Florence side will extend the contract of their Spanish shot-stopper, but if they don’t for whatever reason, then de Gea has reminded Europe of his caliber.
4. Vitezslav Jaros
After almost a decade of playing youth football in the country of his birth, Vitezslav Jaros moved from the Czech Republic to Merseyside in 2017 to join Liverpool. He became a senior player three years after his move and has since spent time on loan with four separate sides, including Notts County and Sturm Graz.
Since returning to Anfield earlier this year, Jaros has served as third-choice behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher. The club also announced that they had agreed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvilli to join next season after a loan with previous full-time club Valencia. Despite that, Jaros has had chances thus far this season.
He made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace and not long after earned plaudits for an impressive display against Brighton and Hove Albion in a cup match. Transfermarkt states that Jaros’ contract is due to expire in the summer and now aged 23, it is plausible that the Czech international may look for a move that would guarantee him more minutes.
3. Alvaro Valles
Alvaro Valles spent two years with Real Betis’ second team before joining Las Palmas in 2018. After a season in development with his new side, Valles progressed to the senior team in 2019 and soon after that made himself the undisputed number one shot-stopper for Las Palmas.
The 27-year-old was a crucial part of the Las Palmas side that, two seasons ago, earned promotion to La Liga after a five-year absence from the division. In the last campaign, despite being slated for relegation, Las Palmas finished seven points clear of the drop zone, ending the term in 16th place.
Reports suggest that Valles’ contract is due to expire in the summer and numerous teams have been linked to the Spaniard. Barcelona’s name has been floated around, given the injury Marc-Andre ter Stegen sustained. It would also represent a chance for the Catalan giants, limited by financial issues, to sign a solid goalkeeper for minimal money.
2. Alex Meret
In three years with Udinese, Alex Meret never made a Serie A appearance for the club of his hometown. Instead, he spent two successive seasons with SPAL on loan before, in 2018, he moved to Napoli for around $35 million, where he remains at the time of writing, having established himself as number one in Naples.
At the time of writing, Meret is closing in on having made 200 appearances for Napoli across all competitions. The Italian, who has made a handful of appearances for his national team since his maiden call-up in 2019, helped Napoli win the Coppa Italia in 2020 and three years later was part of the team that lifted their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.
If Transfermarkt is to be believed, then the Italian will find himself out of contract in the summer but free to negotiate potential deals from January. If Napoli are unable to convince Meret to renew his deal, then it offers teams across Europe a chance at acquiring the services of a more-than-solid shot-stopper.
1. Walter Benitez
Argentina international Walter Benitez began his career in his home country, spending five seasons within the ranks at Quilmes. His form and potential ultimately garnered the interest of European teams and in 2016, Benitez moved to France to join OGC Nice, where he would remain for the next six years.
Benitez helped the club in their continued pushes for European football and represented the club in the Europa League across three separate seasons. In 2022, the Argentinian moved to PSV Eindhoven and remains in the Eredivisie at the time of writing. Benitez has helped his new team win the league title as well as a KNVB Cup.
It is believed that Benitez’s contract is due to expire in the summer. Though he is now in his early 30s, as a goalkeeper, Benitez could feasibly play for years beyond now and has clearly shown himself to be a reliable number one. He could prove a shrewd transfer for a side in need of a new goalkeeper this summer.