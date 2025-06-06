5 greatest players in Indiana Fever history

One day, Caitlin Clark will very likely rank among the top five players in Indiana Fever history. Heck, if she keeps up her current trajectory, she'll likely wind up as the second-best player in franchise history.

But that time hasn't come just yet.

The Fever have had a number of great players over the team's WNBA tenure, including one player, Tamika Catchings, who is arguably in the conversation for the title as the WNBA GOAT.

Let's count down the top five players in Indiana Fever history.

5. Briann January

Briann January probably won't rank fifth on this list for too much longer, considering both Clark and Aliyah Boston look set to lead this franchise into the future, but let's take this as a chance to talk about one of the best defensive guards of her generation.

January made seven All-Defensive teams during her WNBA career, with six of those occurring during her nine seasons with Indiana. She was also part of the 2012 WNBA championship season for the team.

While January wasn't a huge scoring threat, she did shoot the ball well from deep, connecting on 37.6 percent of her 3-point attempts during her career and shooting over 40 percent from deep three times, including twice in Indiana. In fact, January led the league in 3-point percentage twice and ranks 39th in league history in 3-pointers made.

4. Tammy Sutton-Brown

Tammy Sutton-Brown was a latecomer to the Fever, joining the team in her seventh WNBA season. She immediately made the All-Star team that year, and she was a starter on the 2012 championship team before retiring following that campaign.

Sutton-Brown's numbers don't pop too much, but she was a very good role player for some of the best Fever teams ever.

Looking at the team's all-time rankings, Sutton-Brown is fourth in franchise history in total rebounds despite playing fewer games than the two players ahead of her, and her 267 blocks with the team trail only Catchings.

3. Kelsey Mitchell

The only active player on this list, Mitchell is currently the Fever's all-time leader in points per game among players who've played over 50 games with the team. Again, that's a mark that's likely to fall soon because of Caitlin Clark, but for now, it's one of Mitchell's accolades.

Currently in her eighth season with the Fever, Mitchell has been maligned at times for what was perceived as empty scoring numbers during some very lean years for the franchise, but she's really figured things out over the past few seasons, making the All-Star team in 2023 and 2024 while finishing 10th in MVP voting last year.

She's also a very good shooter. Mitchell already ranks 14th all-time in 3-pointers made, a mark that will only continue to go up. She's playing the best basketball of her career at this point and as long as she re-signs with the team next offseason, she'll continue to rank high on this list.

2. Katie Douglas

Katie Douglas only spent six seasons in Indiana, but they were a good six seasons.

Douglas made two of her five career All-Star appearances with Indiana, including in a huge 2009 season that saw her average 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game on her way to a third-place finish in MVP voting.

Douglas is one of just two players with 20 or more win shares as a Fever, and among qualified players, she ranks third in franchise history in points per game and steals per game.

Like many of the top players on this list, Douglas was a key part of the franchise's lone WNBA Finals victory.

1. Tamika Catchings

There's no other answer for No. 1, and it's going to be nearly impossible for anyone — even a player as good as Caitlin Clark — to dethrone Tamika Catchings from the top of this list.

That's because Catchings isn't just the best player in Fever history; she is, IMO, the best player in WNBA history.

Catchings is the Fever all-time leader in...well, everything. She leads the franchise in minutes, field goals, points, rebounds, steals, blocks...see, everything!

Zooming out to the overall WNBA GOAT conversation, Catchings doesn't run away with the title like she does with the title of Fever GOAT, but she has a few key things working in her favor.

First, win shares. Say what you want about it being an imperfect metric, but the way Catchings ran away from the rest of the league in win shares has to be brought up. Catchings has 93.66 career win shares, by far the most in league history. Diana Taurasi is second at 74.49. The 19.17 difference is about the same as the gap between Taurasi at No. 2 and Taj McWilliams-Franklin at No. 16.

Beyond that, Catchings is the WNBA career leader in steals per game, which helped her win five Defensive Player of the Year awards. If she's not the GOAT, she's at least the best two-way wing in WNBA history. It's a little absurd that she only won a single MVP award, though she finished top five in the voting 10 times, including finishing third in the voting as a rookie.