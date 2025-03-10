5 Houston Texans free agent targets to reach another level in 2025

The Houston Texans have some of the league's best young pieces, from quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins on the offensive side to edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on defense.

Houston also enters this offseason without much money to work with. After going on a free-agent spending spree last year, Houston is likely going to need to be very selective about how it tries to improve in free agency this year, focusing on cheap veterans who can help fill holes.

Here are five realistic free agent targets who the Houston Texans should go after to help the team reach the next level.

Ryan Kelly - C - Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta's Drew Dalman should be Houston's top target, but the best center on the market could have too many suitors for the Texans to make a real run at him.

In that case, Colts center Ryan Kelly would be a nice pivot. There have been some retirement rumors around Kelly this offseason and a move to the division-rival Texans would definitely feel weird for the long-time Indianapolis player, but if Kelly wants a shot at a Super Bowl, Houston would be a great fit.

The biggest issue for the Texans this offseason is figuring out how to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. The interior of the offensive line is a particular mess. Kelly can instantly shore up the middle.

Kevin Zeitler - G - Detroit Lions

It will be hard for Houston to find long-term starters on the o-line this free agency, but there are a number of veteran plug-and-play options who can immediately improve the team's pass protection.

One of those names is Kevin Zeitler, who started 16 games for the Lions last season. The 13-year pro has started 197 of the 198 games he's played in the NFL and while he's bounced around between five different teams over that span, he's remained a solid blocker wherever he's been.

In fact, PFF graded Zeitler at an 86.8 last season, putting him third among all guards. Coming off what might have been his best season, Houston could likely nab an immediate upgrade for relatively cheap, even if he won't be the long-term answer.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - WR - New Orleans Saints

With Stefon Diggs hitting free agency (and coming off a season-ending injury) and Tank Dell a question mark because of health, Houston entered this offseason in need of wide receiver help.

That need is less dire now that the team traded for Christian Kirk, but adding a low-cost veteran for depth would still be a smart move, regardless of whether Diggs is brough back or not.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed in Buffalo last year and was a disaster, but then he joined the Saints late in the year, where he made some big plays in the deep passing game, catching four touchdowns and averaging 22.6 yards per reception.

If Houston can fix the offensive line and allow Stroud time to throw this year, a deep threat like MVS would be a great luxury for the Texans. While he's struggled when asked to play a major role in the past, giving him a handful of deep routes as the third or fourth receiver would really open things up.

Tre'von Moehrig - S - Las Vegas Raiders

Houston has two great young corners, but the team could use more defensive back depth. Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig is a versatile player who can help Houston's pass coverage on the back end but is also more than capable of sliding down and making tackles in the box.

With Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward both coming off injuries, adding help at safety is crucial this offseason. Moehrig isn't an elite player, but he has a flair of making big plays, whether it be interceptions or QB hits, and he's only 25 years old. This move could be a relatively affordable way of shoring up the secondary for the next few seasons.

Jarran Reed - DL - Seattle Seahawks

Houston has its edge rushers figured out, but the interior of the defensive line could still use a piece or two. Nothing against projected starters Tim Settle Jr. and Folorunso Fatukasi, who are good players, but the Texans need to add another body or two to the line.

Veteran Jarran Reed is nearing the end of his career after nine seasons, including seven non-consecutive years in Seattle. With the Seahawks tanking after trading away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, it wouldn't make much sense for Reed to return to Seattle for an eighth season in the Pacific Northwest.

We saw Reed go after a ring before, signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 and another one-year deal with the Packers in 2022 before ultimately heading back to Seattle. Why not sign another cheap deal with a contender and see if this time's the charm?