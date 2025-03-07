5 Jets free agent targets to reach another level in 2025

The New York Jets went all-in to try and win a Super Bowl in the past two years and it failed, leaving them to look for a fresh start in a post-Aaron Rodgers world. New head coach Aaron Glenn is looking to bring a new culture of accountability to the franchise he starred for in the late 1990s and part of that culture involves moving on from Rodgers at the start of the new league year.

Expectations will be lowered for the Jets as they shed some star power (Davante Adams was also released recently to generate more cap space for new General Manager Darren Mougey to work with) in exchange for a more cohesive group. While the draft should offer the potential to add long-term foundational pieces, free agency is an opportunity to bring in veterans who fit Glenn's new vision of the roster.

Who could be a good fit for the Jets to shed their dysfunctional image and begin a turnaround like Glenn's former employer, the Detroit Lions? These five free agents make a lot of sense for New York's biggest needs.

5. QB Justin Fields

The decision to cut Rodgers leaves the Jets in need of a new quarterback, but the free agent market is short on supply to meet the demand of all the teams looking for an upgrade under center. The top free agent on the board, Sam Darnold, likely won't return to New York after his negative experience in his early years and his contract demands would likely eat up most of the team's available cap space.

Mougey could attempt to find the next Darnold by taking a flier on Justin Fields, who is set to test the market after finishing the season on the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields played well early in the season for Pittsburgh, guiding them to a 4-2 start, but was benched by head coach Mike Tomlin in favor of Russell Wilson to try and add more of a vertical passing element to the Steelers' offense.

Glenn reportedly wants to bring in a passer with some mobility, which fits Fields to a T, and his relationship with star receiver Garrett Wilson dating back to their time together at Ohio State is a plus. Offering Fields a contract similar to the one that Darnold signed in Minnesota last year (one year for $11 million) would lock in a starter for 2025 with the potential for growth if the Jets utilize his skill set correctly.

4. LB Jamien Sherwood

Retaining key young players is an important part of the Jets' turnaround plan and no one fits this model better than Sherwood, a converted safety who had a breakout year filling in for the injured C.J. Mosley at linebacker. Sherwood was an impact player all around the field, racking up 98 tackles and two sacks while demonstrating an ability to handle himself in coverage due to his background in the secondary.

At just 25 years old, there is every reason to believe that 2024 signaled a breakout for Sherwood and a developmental win for the Jets, who haven't had much luck developing Day 3 draft picks into contributors. The rest of the league is also aware of how valuable Sherwood can be, however, and the market for inside linebackers is starting to explode.

The Philadelphia Eagles retained Zack Baun for $51 million over three years, while Lions' linebacker Derrick Barnes, who was reportedly a target for the Jets in free agency, re-upped in Detroit for $25 million over three years. It figures to take at least a Barnes-level commitment to retain Sherwood but New York should heavily consider making it since the odds of finding a suitable replacement drop dramatically given how fast the linebacker market appears to be moving.

3. CB Carlton Davis

We'll stay in Detroit with another former Lion in Carlton Davis, who was traded to Motown prior to the 2024 season as the Lions tried to gear up for a Super Bowl run. Davis had a down year by his standards and missed the final four games due to a fractured jaw, which could depress his market a bit entering free agency.

The Jets figure to have an opening at cornerback with D.J. Reed unlikely to return. Michael Carter II is locked in as the nickel back and Sauce Gardner figures to bounce back under Glenn's tutelage, but there are no great internal options to replace Reed as the team's No. 2 corner.

Glenn's familiarity with Davis could make New York a good landing spot for the 28-year-old who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. Adding a good cover corner like Davis makes sense for New York, especially as it will have to rework the defensive line again thanks to some bad roster decisions from previous GM Joe Douglas.

2. OT Morgan Moses

This would qualify as another re-signing, but the Jets should strongly consider bringing back Morgan Moses to be their right tackle of the near future. New York struggled to fill the position after Moses departed for Baltimore prior to the 2022 season but got a good season from the veteran after re-acquiring him in a trade from the Ravens last offseason.

The Jets' offensive line appeared to start gelling down the stretch when rookie Olu Fashanu entered the lineup at left tackle thanks in no small part to Moses' steadying presence on the right side. Injuries are a concern now for Moses, who missed time due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but the Jets don't have a ready-made alternative in-house to replace him.

Bringing back Moses on a short-term deal would buy time for the Jets to draft a long-term answer at right tackle while allowing him to learn from a proven veteran like Moses. Glenn should also be a fan of Moses' reputation as a strong leader in the locker room, making him a good fit for the new culture of accountability that Glenn is trying to build in New York.

1. WR Tim Patrick

The theme of former Lions continues here with Tim Patrick, who spent 2024 with Detroit after missing two full seasons due to training camp injuries in Denver. Patrick was a solid role player for the Lions, catching 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games, and received rave reviews for his locker room presence in Detroit.

The Jets will have a big need at wide receiver with Adams already out the door and Allen Lazard likely to follow. The only notable receivers the Jets have under contract other than Wilson are Malachi Corley, who was never utilized by the previous regime, and Xavier Gipson, who is more of a gadget player than a true threat in the passing game.

While putting Patrick as the No. 2 receiver opposite Wilson would be a stretch, having him fill Lazard's shoes as the No. 3 receiver is an ideal role for him at this stage of his career. Patrick would also be a valuable addition due to his familiarity with the scheme new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrad is importing from Detroit, which should help him be a coach on the field for players entering the system for the first time.