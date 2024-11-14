5 keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Baltimore Ravens
By DJ Dunson
Week 7’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is pivotal in the race for the division. Pittsburgh is trying to maintain a one-game lead over Baltimore, Mike Tomlin’s name is weeks away from being engraved on his first NFL Coach of the Year, and TJ Watt remains the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. The Steelers have been picking up speed, but the Ravens are nipping at their heels. That momentum could come to a screeching halt if they can’t defeat the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore is the first bonafide Super Bowl contender Pittsburgh will face this season. If you asked most objective talking heads to name their favorites to win a Super Bowl, Pittsburgh wouldn’t crack the top five. Instead, this season has been a redemptive run for quite a large portion of the Steelers roster. But motivation isn’t enough in a vacuum. Here are five things the Steelers must do to defeat the Steelers.
5. Let Russell Wilson cook
It’s never a good sign for a coordinator when their team hires a retired predecessor to serve as an advisor. That’s exactly what the Ravens did in early October when they brought Dean Pees in to assist first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr with his duties. The Ravens zone-heavy coverage defense looks ready to exploit as the worst in the league, surrendering 295 yards per game. They’re also first in pass plays of 20-plus yards allowed. Unfortunately for Baltimore, Russell Wilson has ignited the Steelers' deep passing attack. What was once a weakness under Justin Fields has evolved into a strength of their offense.
Compared to Fields' 7.6-yard average depth of target, Wilson's average depth of target of 9.9 yards is third-best in the league. According to PFF, Wilson 17.6 percent of Wilson’s passes have been 20-plus yards downfield, ranking second among quarterbacks.
4. Keep Derrick Henry in check.
King Henry is a problem, but the Steelers' defense is rife with problem solvers. They’ve had success holding Henry well below 100 yards in the past, but that was in Tennessee. Watt’s sack numbers are done, but he’s been instrumental in Pittsburgh’s run defense. DeShon Elliott’s lane integrity against the run has been invaluable. Henry is going to get his, but Patrick Queen and the Steelers front-seven can’t let him eat up clock and beat them up late. Todd Monken tends to abandon the run at inopportune times. Making the Ravens one-dimensional makes it simpler to scheme against Lamar Jackson as a singular force.
3. George Pickens has to keep his emotions in check
George Pickens’ lack of control issues has gotten him into hot water before or led to him making critical mistakes while he overdoes it. The officials in Washington overlooked his chaotic energy in Week 10, but the passion buckets will be overflowing this weekend. This is the type of game he needs to be locked in on a single objective.
He’s too valuable to Wilson and the deep passing attack to get sidetracked, the Ravens goading him into listening to the little devil that sits on his shoulder advising him to obey his worst impulses. Pickens’ 18.1 yards per reception led the NFL a year ago and since Wilson became the starter, he’s averaged over 19 yards a catch. In a tight game, having Pickens locked in could make all the difference.
2. Send the blitz at Lamar Jackson
Last weekend, Pro Football Focus’ tracking found that the Steelers blitzed Jayden Daniels on 20 of his 37 dropbacks against the Steelers. It was effective at keeping Daniels from blistering Pittsburgh with his legs. Jackson is much more proficient against the blitz than Daniels, but in recent history, the Steelers have overwhelmed Jackson with pressure. He leads the NFL in EPA per dropback. Getting TJ Watt and Nick Herbif in his face as often as possible is an ingredient the Steelers have used to much success before.
In his last four matchups against the Steelers, he's been sacked 20 times, throwing four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Clearly, the Steelers blitz schemes have been more effective than most pass rushes around the league at pressuring Jackson. Even with Alex Highsmith out with a sprained ankle, Tomlin and Teryl Austin should continue trusting their 5-man rushes.
1. TJ Watt has to generate more sacks
Watt's sack numbers are down this season. Defenses have adjusted, but he's made an impact in a multitude of ways. He's forced turnovers in the run game and on the few occasions when he's been able to reach the quarterback. He's seeing more chip blocks than any other pass rusher in the league by a wide margin, which has led to what used to be sacks being turned into mere pressures. Lamar Jackson's cat-quick reflexes allow him to escape the type of jams most quarterbacks can't while still playing under control. It's not enough to just create pressure, Watt and the Steelers have to help him get to the quarterback a second faster than he has been recently.