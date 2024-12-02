5 lessons from Packers' decisive win over the Dolphins on Thanksgiving
The Packers gave their fans a Thanksgiving treat in Week 13 with a comfortable 30-17 win over the Dolphins at Lambeau Field. It wasn't a season-defining victory for head coach Matt LaFleur's squad, but it was a solid indicator that Green Bay has what it takes to be a factor come playoff time.
The challenge for the Packers is that they still find themselves in third place in the NFC North despite their 9-3 record. The win only allowed them to keep pace with the Lions and Vikings. Green Bay will need to fight their way into the playoffs as a Wild Card rather than a division winner.
That's why it's important that Green Bay learn valuable lessons in every game they play down the stretch. Here are five things they figured about about themselves against Miami.
Packers lesson No. 1: Jordan Love is rounding into form
The Packers understand they can only go as far as quarterback Jordan Love will take them this season. Fortunately, he's starting to play his best football after injuries disrupted the first half of his regular season.
He lit the Dolphins secondary up for 274 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving. Perhaps more importantly, he didn't throw an interception for a second consecutive week. His QBR rating of 84.4 illustrated just how efficient he was against Miami.
They key for LaFleur and his staff will be to resist the temptation to pile too much pressure onto their star signal-caller down the stretch. They need him to be fully healthy when the postseason arrives. Protecting Love is more important than any single regular season game for Green Bay.
Packers lesson No. 2: The ground game isn't fully formed
Josh Jacobs has flashed brilliance for the Packers this season but his struggles against the Dolphins should serve as a harsh reminder that Green Bay's ground game isn't invincible. 43 yards on 19 carries isn't going to get it done against a lot of high quality opponents.
The Packers need to continue to work on more creative ways to get the ball to their No. 1 running back in space. Some of that can be achieved by getting him open on short pass patterns. That can't give Jacobs the volume he wants though. Expect to see him get more perimeter run opportunities in future weeks to see if that can improve his efficiency.
Jacobs is another player who needs to be protected in future weeks. The Packers need him healthy and fresh come the postseason. A reduced workload over the next month could help the team be a more dangerous playoff opponent.
Packers lesson No. 3: Pass-rushing is everyone's job
The Packers roster lacks a true No. 1 edge rusher capable of dominating the opposition. The defense still managed to sack Tua Tagovailoa five times on Thanksgiving Night. The solution Green Bay must lean on moving forward is achieving pressure from a variety of defensive sources.
That's a dangerous gambit to play in the postseason but the Packers do not have another choice. Rashan Gary is nominally their No. 1 edge rusher but he's struggled with consistency this year. A number of younger players like Lukas Van Ness have been given increased roles as of late with. No one has truly stepped up to seize the No. 2 edge rushing spot as their own.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley must continue to dial up blitzes and diverse looks with his front-seven to stymy opposing passing games. The Packers will try to achieve pass rush by committee rather than relying on any one player down the stretch.
Packers lesson No. 4: Jayden Reed is a difference-maker
Jayden Reed only touched the football four times against the Dolphins. The upside is that he ended up finding the end zone on half of his touches. It's imperative that Green Bay find more ways to get him involved in the offense moving forward.
Both of Reed's touchdowns came on pass receptions. He showcased his ability to produce yards after the catch against the Dolphins' defense. It's also important to note that he produced 23 yards on his one rushing attempt.
No one is saying Reed should be saddled with 20 touches per game, but four is not enough for a player with his explosiveness. He is a unique weapon that Green Bay needs to maximize if they want to become a top-tier offense.
Packers lesson No. 5: Tucker Kraft is a weapon
Tucker Kraft's 2024 season has been up and down but his performance on Thanksgiving was his best of the campaign. He led the team with six catches for 78 yards on a team-high seven targets. His rapport with Love was on full display against the Dolphins.
Kraft benefited from Romeo Doubs' absence on Thanksgiving, but it gave his coaching staff a better idea of what he's capable of against the right opponent. He can be a quality outlet for Love when he's under pressure. He can also serve as a primary target against opponents who try to stop Green Bay's passing attack with single high safety looks.
Kraft will never be a superstar but there's no reason he shouldn't be an integral part of the Packers' offense as they steam towards the playoffs. His ability to be a pass-catching threat from the tight end position helps make up for Green Bay's lack of a standout No. 1 wide receiver. Kraft is just the sort of player who can pop up and make an explosive play that can turn a game in the Packers' favor.