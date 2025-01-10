5 matchups the Eagles have to win against the Packers

Was inspired by @SheilKapadia & @SyedSchemes discussing Jalen Hurts' zone/man splits so here is a chart showing EPA/dropback for all QBs vs. each.



Note the contrast...



Jalen Hurts

vs zone : 0.02 (22nd)

vs man : 0.42 (3rd)



Jordan Love

vs zone : 0.19 (5th)

vs man : -0.15 (31st) pic.twitter.com/OGPEOQyURW