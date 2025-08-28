5 most important remaining WNBA games in the final playoff push

There are only two weeks left in the WNBA regular season, which means we have officially entered the push for the playoffs. If you've been keeping up with the standings, you have probably noticed how tight they are. Only two teams have clinched a playoff berth: the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. And three teams have been eliminated: the Connecticut Sun, Chicago Sky, and Dallas Wings. Everyone else's spot is pretty much up for grabs.

In the standings, the teams in positions 6-10 are all within a few games of each other. In this league, only the top 8 teams make it into the postseason. So, let's take a look at the five remaining most important games for playoff contention.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever (Friday, Aug. 29)

The Indiana Fever have had a lot of injury trouble this season, causing them to hit slumps at times. They have lost six of their last 10 matchups, but are still sitting at No. 6 in the rankings, with their playoff hopes alive and well. On the other hand, the Sparks are sitting at No. 9, trying to claw their way back up. As the Fever navigate their injuries, this could be an opportunity for the Sparks to improve their record against playoff contenders. They should be feeling good, as they have beaten the Fever all three times they've faced them this season. But this could leave Indiana wanting their revenge.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever (Sunday, Aug. 31)

This matchup will be another opportunity for a team to potentially take advantage of the Fever's injuries for their own playoff gain. Golden State is currently in the playoffs at No. 7, and they want to stay there. The way to do that is to beat teams that threaten their spot, the Fever being one. They are only a game back from the Fever in record and have already handed them a loss two times this year. Both the Fever's games against the Valks and the Sparks are important if they hope to see those playoffs, as both teams are close to passing them.

Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks (Monday, Sept. 1)

The Seattle Storm are currently holding the last playoff spot that all the other teams have their eyes on, especially the Sparks at No. 9. Los Angeles has gone 2-1 against Seattle this season, but this last matchup is the most important. Since winning their first three games in August, the Sparks have gone 3-4 in the rest of their matchups. It will be crucial that they pull it together for their last eight games of the season. Especially, as the Storm have won four of their last six games. This fight for the last two spots could easily come down to these two squads.

Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks (Wednesday, Sept. 3)

This Wednesday night game for the Sparks is the first of two back-to-backs against the Dream, as they will face them again on Friday, Sept. 5. Depending on how the Sparks shape up in their games against other playoff contenders — the Fever and Storm — these two games against a Dream squad that has been on fire recently could be their saving grace. Although, the third-ranked Dream will be tough to beat. Atlanta started August off with a six-game winning streak and have since won three of their last six. But if the Sparks can overcome them, they could see a big boost in their ranking.

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries (Tuesday, Sept. 9)

I'm sure the Seattle Storm are most likely not hoping their playoff dreams will be decided in their last regular-season game, but with how close the standings are, I would not be surprised. If the Los Angeles Sparks end up making their push into the playoff picture, either the Storm or the Valkyries would probably be kicked out, which makes this game so important. If one of them is sitting in that No. 9 spot while the other is at No. 8, we could see this game having massive implications for whoever wins. The Valks hold a 2-1 record over the Storm this season, but none will have had the potential of this meeting.