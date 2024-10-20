5 NFL head coaches who are firmly on the hot seat after Week 7 performances, and why
By John Buhler
The NFL never has enough good quarterbacks or head coaches to sustain 32 franchises. This is because coaches are not given enough time to learn how to lead a team on the fly. Most NFL head coaches are in their first attempts at the role. While some flourish, others may have gotten the dream job too soon. Even more concerning, they may have been asked to take over at a truly awful situation.
With Robert Saleh already out of a job after the flightless New York Jets decided to move on from him, we have to wonder what other NFL franchises will be looking for new head coaches this offseason. We usually get anywhere between five and eight openings, maybe up to 10 or so if a head coach of note unexpectedly resigns or retires. Either way, more than just the Jets will be looking out.
As the late afternoon games get underway in Week 7, I wanted to take the time to point out five head coaches whose disappointing performances this week will play a direct correlation in them eventually getting the ax. It may be in a few weeks, it may be at the end of the year, it may be next year. Either way, these five head coaches are really starting to feel the heat as the weather starts to change.
Let's start with a head coach who decided to enter a miserable situation that is not improving at all.
5. Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan
At some point, we need to ask ourselves if the Tennessee Titans are ever going to be good again. For as good as things looked four or five years ago, the Titans are completely lifeless in the AFC South. Firing Mike Vrabel was sinful. While hiring Brian Callahan seemed like a good idea at the time, all things considered, he is not on the same page with the team's general manager in one Ran Carthon.
Once again, owner Amy Adams Strunk is her late father's daughter. Bud Adams was notorious for micromanaging the piss out of everyone. If an expense was worth more than $250, he had to know about it. After failing to win a Super Bowl 1993, he blew up the Houston Oilers and eventually left for Nashville. John Fishers will always exist in sports ownership because billionaires hate being wrong.
Firing a good offensive mind like Callahan after only one year would be done in poor taste. However, why would you not hire a head coach and a general manager in the same cycle? You want continuity. It just feels like the Titans have massively downgraded in all departments since Vrabel and Jon Robinson before that were asked to leave. Also, why did you let Derrick Henry not be a Titan for life?
Putting Callahan on the hot seat feels wrong, but it is in Strunk's blood to do something so wacky.
4. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll
You are what your record says you are. The New York Giants are not only mayonnaise boring, they absolutely suck under head coach Brian Daboll. They are 2-5 on the season, but an utterly toothless 0-4 at home after falling to the arch rival Philadelphia Eagles, who nobody thinks is even really good. The IBM of the NFL seems to be outdated technology under their current nepotism ownership group.
What makes this loss for Daboll so damning is it was at home to a bitter rival that does not respect you in a year where the New York Yankees are going to the World Series. Both of those Eli Manning Super Bowls are from over a decade ago. What else does this team have to hang its hat on? The fact your former No. 2 overall pick in Saquon Barkley rushed for nearly 200 yards on you speaks volumes.
For those who want to say Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen should get another year once the team moves on from Daniel Jones at quarterback, just stop. They made their bed with the overrated quarterback out of Duke and they must lie in it. Ownership is a huge problem, but getting a new head coach and general manager who know what good quarterbacks look like feels paramount.
The defense has not been the issue. It has been the offense, which is Daboll's bread and butter.
3. New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo
As expected, the New England Patriots might be the worst team in football. After somehow getting a win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals, water has found its level, and the well has run dry in Foxborough. Promoting Jerod Mayo from within was a disaster. He was not ready for this. More importantly, it seems to have made his mentor Bill Belichick incredibly bitter, but he is naturally bitter.
The Patriots went across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have apparently taken up residency there, and put forth a shepherd's pie of suck. Jacksonville had one other win on the season. That came to another clown show in the Indianapolis Colts who have been cursed to hell whenever they have to play in Duval. As for the Patriots, Mayo is tearing away at the franchise's fabric.
The only thing the Patriots have going for them is rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He played well going up against Trevor Lawrence, but too bad his defense let him down. The Patriots' run defense was non-existent vs. Tank Bigsby and company. Defensive prowess, particularly in stopping the run is what Mayo made a name for both as a player and as a head coach. The loss felt like a total indictment.
New England deserves whatever it gets for making a complete mockery of a head-coaching search.
2. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Firing Kevin Stefanski feels wrong, but it is what the Cleveland Browns need to do. He will get hired immediately by an NFL team, either as a head coach or as an offensive coordinator. The team's decision to keep starting Deshaun Watson will never be explained. Now that his Achilles has ruptured, he will likely never play another down for the Browns, or anyone in the league again.
While the Browns only lost by a touchdown, it was at home to their biggest rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has not looked the part of a playoff team for most of this season. The Bengals are trying to find themselves in the middle part of the season, but I wonder if the Browns are going to win another game this season. The worst part in all of this for Cleveland is they are not talentless.
Stefanski has led the Browns to the playoffs twice in his first four seasons on the job. Because the Browns are owned by Jimmy Haslam, he is going to fire the best thing to happen to his franchise out of spite before the end of the season. It would be dumb and moronic, but so has been everything with the Browns this season. Outside of New England, there is not a team in worse shape in the whole NFL.
If every other team would want to hire your head coach after being fired, what does that even say?
1. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen
It should have already happened, but for whatever reason, Dennis Allen still gets to lead the reeling New Orleans Saints for another week. They got absolutely boat-raced in Thursday night's home embarrassment vs. the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix has already gotten one NFL head coach fired, and he might be well on his way for a second. Outside of New England, is there a team playing worse of late?
The Saints got off to a 2-0 start, but those two wins came against the Carolina Panthers when they were still starting Bryce Young and then to the Dallas Cowboys, who have all sorts of issues right now. The great start by Derek Carr was not only a mirage, but now that he is dinged up, coaching, and more importantly, roster construction is revealing this Saints team to be a complete shell of itself.
It all comes down to what ownership wants to do. After getting embarrassed at home by your slimy head coach who bailed on you, it should serve as a reminder of what the standard in New Orleans should be. Moving on from Allen feels inevitable, but it remains to be seen if he is going to be allowed to coach out the rest of the season. This could be the worst team in the NFC heading into November.
The future looks incredibly bleak for the Saints, but it could be revitalized with a new regime in town.