5 NFL teams that could turn rock-bottom seasons into 2025 playoff runs

In the NFL, rapid transformation isn’t just possible, it happens with some regularity. The Washington Commanders proved that in 2024, clawing from a 4-13 playoff drought into a 12-5 season and an NFC championship game appearance. They recalibrated with coaching changes, a solid draft class and free agent additions. Now, five more franchises a have pulled similar levers heading into 2025, and all selected in the top 12.

Let’s dive into why these five teams could culminate their rebuilds with postseason glory.

5. San Francisco 49ers

2024 record: 6-11

The 49ers were previously Super Bowl bound but stumbled to a 6-11 record in 2024 amid numerous injuries to their roster and inconsistent play. A shakeup followed this offseason when the 49ers traded away star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for cap relief and a 5th round pick.

However, the core remains: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Ayiuk and Nick Bosa. A healthy return from these players could bolster the 49ers back into prime contention, but all rides one whether these players can play a full season for this team, especially CMC.

Defensive reinforcements came in the form of Mykel Williams, taken 11th overall from Georgia, who is expected to be the boost that this defensive line needs. It already has Nick Bosa, and the duo is expected to cause a lot of havoc.

Even with speculation around star Brandon Ayiuk, general manager John Lynch remains confident the team’s balance is intact, especially after giving Brock Purdy a new 5-year, $265 million deal.

With Purdy, a healthy offensive line and a rejuvenated Trent Williams, the 49ers could flip that collapse into a dominant return to NFC prominence.

4. New England Patriots

2024 record: 4-13

New England’s disappointing season led to the return of Mike Vrabel, restoring energy and intensity to Foxborough. Vrabel was drawn in large part by the presence of second-year QB Drake Maye, calling Maye a "huge reason” he took the job.

Maye was tossed into the fire in 2024, securing a Pro Bowl-alternate spot, and throwing 2,276 passing yards with 15 TDs to 10 interceptions, showing creativity both in and outside the pocket.

Wrangling one of the top free agents in 2025, New England inked Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal, plugging a veteran into a young wide receiver corps filled with ascending talent. The Patriots also secured former Eagle Milton Williams to escalate interior pressure under Vrabel’s reign.

New England used their 4th overall pick on offensive tackle Will Campbell from LSU, a dominant player valued for his combination of power and technical skill. Complementing that, the backfield duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson, their 2nd round pick from Ohio State, offers a mix of speed and power.

If Vrabel’s culture meshes with the locker room and players buy in, along with Maye evolving past his impressive rookie year and their free agent class and rookie class playing at exceptional levels, it is not crazy to say that the Patriots may be back.

3. New York Jets

2024 record: 5-12

In 2024, the New York Jets suffered yet another disappointing season with promises unfulfilled. Now, another new regime looks to reset this haunted franchise. They hired first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who was the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator in 2024. They signed Justin Fields, a dual-threat QB with potential, to a two-year, $40 million deal.

Fields has gotten praise in New York for his speed and athleticism, a necessary element for a RPO-heavy attack plan — a different QB play style that fans are looking forward to seeing after watching Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson the last few years.

To protect him, the Jets used their 7th overall pick on Armand Membou, a powerful tackle from Missouri. His athletic build reinforces a line that has underperformed the past couple years. The Jets offensive line also returns Olu Fashanu and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Field arrives with an explosive supporting cast, including Garrett Wilson, who he played with at Ohio State, Breece Hall and blue-chip defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. This is a perfect cast for Fields to finally break through.

If the front improves and Fields plays good football, the Jets can stop drafting high again and start playing meaningful playoff football for the first time since 2010.

2. Chicago Bears

2024 record: 5-12

The Chicago Bears approached post-lottery status in 2024, finishing 5-12. Their offseason became a statement of intent: hiring Ben Johnson, the cerebral architect of Detroit’s explosive offense in 2024.

Johnson will operate with Caleb Williams, Chicago's 2024 No. 1 pick, in his second season, who looks to skyrocket with Johnson at the helm. Williams has already built early chemistry with his wideouts, including returning second-year player, Rome Odunze; star wide receiver DJ Moore, who hopes to have a rebound year this season; and wideout Luther Burden, a second round draft pick from Missouri, who the Bears are very excited for.

Chicago beefed up their tight end core with Colston Loveland, who was their 10th overall pick from Michigan, pairing size and YAC ability with Williams and an already standout supporting cast offensively. Meanwhile, the D-line drew veteran and starter depth by adding Grady Jarrett, former Falcon whose presence should elevate the interior consistency. They also return shutdown corner Jaylon Johnson, stand out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and underrated strong safety Jaquan Brisker.

Johnson has a lot of talent on his plate, and he is unconcerned with Chicago’s past struggles. He seems to believe in flipping the script this year to give Bears fans what they have been craving: consistency and winning. If all these pieces come together, the Bears will be very formidable in the NFC and be able to compete with the best.

1. Carolina Panthers

2024 record: 5-12

The Carolina Panthers concluded the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, signaling the need for a fresh direction. Enter Dave Canales, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who was hired as the Panthers head coach in 2025. Canales is tasked with revitalizing the offense developing young quarterback Bryce Young into a more consiconsistent player.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan from Arizona with the 8th overall pick. McMillan’s addition provides Young with a dynamic playmaker capable of stretching the field and enhancing the passing attack. To add to that, offensively the Panthers return Xavier Legette, Chubba Hubbard and Adam Thielen.

On the defensive side, the Panthers also are returning standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn (who is expected to have a bigger year if healthy) and signed Tre’von Moehrig, a safety from the Raiders who is considered one of the best safeties of this free agent class. Meanwhile in the draft, they added edge rushers Nic Scourton from Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss, addressing their needs for pass-rushing depth.

If this locker room can buy into what Canales is selling (offensive expertise, a revamped roster with young talent, a rising quarterback who feels rejuvenated and a new system), the Panthers are well positioned to compete in the NFC South for a while.

Why these teams are built to flip the script in 2025

Playoff turnover is the norm in the NFL, and every season, a few teams rise from the depths to shock the world. With major changes across coaching staffs and revamped rosters, the Panthers, Jets, Patriots, 49ers and Bears are all poised to rise from top 12 picks to a playoff team in just a year.

Don’t be surprised if one (or several) of these teams are still playing meaningful football in January.