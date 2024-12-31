5 Packers draft targets Green Bay fans should be watching in College Football Playoff
The Green Bay Packers front office has a great opportunity to scout the College Football Playoff for players capable of helping them as rookies in 2025. None of the players participating in high-profile games in the coming days are going to fly under the radar, but that does not mean Green Bay officials should not pay close attention to how they perform on the big stage.
Edge rusher is one obvious area where coordinator Jeff Hafley needs some help. Finding a top-flight cornerback to learn from or replace Jaire Alexander should also be a high priority in next year's draft. Adding another weapon for quarterback Jordan Love to leverage is always a good plan.
Packers fans locked into the College Football Playoff should pay close attention to the following five prospects.
5. EDGE Jordan Burch (Oregon)
Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch deserves a long look from the Packers' brass during their matchup against Ohio State. It will be an opportunity for Burch to show his talent against a really talented Buckeyes' offensive line.
Burch has all the physical skills required to stand out in any setting. He tips the scales at around 300 pounds and moves like a classic speed rusher on the perimeter. Green Bay should draft him and slot him right into the starting lineup opposite Rashan Gary on their four-man front.
The big question with Burch is just how high he'll go in the draft. He isn't currently being mentioned as a Round 1 prospect but a big game or two in the CFP could catapult him into that sort of conversation. If he falls into the middle rounds then the Packers should strongly consider bringing him in as another young building block for their defense.
4. EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
Packers fans can stay in the same game to see another potential edge rusher for their favorite team to draft. He likely won't go quite as high in the draft as Burch but he still could turn into a rookie starter for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Sawyer stands on tape due to his relentless motor. That isn't to say he doesn't have elite physical traits, but the passion he plays the game with is impossible to miss. He has nice size on the edge and isn't afraid to mix it up against the run.
Sawyer's wide array of pass-rushing moves will earn him more attention from NFL scouts. He may not have elite upside but it's easy to envision him being a solid starter early in his professional career. The Packers might opt to take a bigger swing at defensive end but Sawyer would give them another valuable member of their rotation in 2025.
3. WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)
The Texas wide receiver hasn't enjoyed the most consistent season but his upside is obvious. He's a classic slot threat who can take short passes and turn them into long touchdowns with his ability to rack up yards after the catch.
Some Green Bay fans might prefer their front office avoid adding another slot receiver due to the presence of Jayden Reed. The truth is that modern NFL offenses can never have too many big-play threats. Head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff are creative enough to get the most out of both players.
One area where Bond needs to improve is the force he plays with. He's got great speed but he can get slowed up at the line of scrimmage by press coverage. Adding some good weight at the NFL level could help him secure more free releases. Bond should be available in the middle rounds but he has the potential to drastically outperform that draft slot. The Packers should be watching him closely against Arizona State on New Year's Day.
2. CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
Jaire Alexander has only played in 14 games over the last two seasons which has his future with the Packers in doubt. Even if he stays on the roster in 2025, it's time for Green Bay to find another potential No. 1 corner via the draft.
Notre Dame star Benjamin Morrison is a corner who is getting some Round 1 buzz but projects more of a Day Two selection. If he falls to the Packers in the second round they shouldn't hesitate to stop his slide.
Morrison lacks elite speed for the position but he has everything else NFL coaches want out of their cover corners. Green Bay's staff will really like his proven ability to play on the outside and in the slot. That versatility is key for Hafley's defensive scheme.
The Packers should not reach for Morrison in Round 1 but he can be a steal at any later point in the draft. Unfortunately, they won't get to watch him in the CFP against Georgia as a hip injury ended his season prematurely. However, that doesn't mean he shouldn't still be on Green Bay's radar.
1. OL Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State)
Josh Myers has been the weak link for Green Bay's offensive line this season. The front office should let him leave via free agency. If he does depart on the open market, it would be wise for the Packers to secure a potential replacement via the draft.
Seth McLaughlin is not a premium prospect, but he could be a nice mid-round pick for the Packers. He started his career at Alabama before transferring and coming into his own at Ohio State. The Buckeyes' ground game has benefited from his quickness on the inside and ability to get to the second-level.
McLaughlin does not have the ideal amount of power the Packers would like to employ up front but his frame has room for growth. He might not be ready to be a starter right away but he can give the Packers depth at multiple interior spots as a rookie.
Much like Morrison, an injury will have McLaughlin out for the playoff. However, that doesn't mean Packers fans can't still turn on the film.