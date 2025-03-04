5 Packers free agent targets to reach another level in 2025

The Packers generally prefer to patiently build through the draft rather than splash big money in free agency. This offseason should be different for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff. They correctly realize this is the time to go all-in to build a Super Bowl contender around quarterback Jordan Love.

That does not mean Green Bay will act irresponsibly once the free agency period begins. They will, however, be aggressive with the $48 million they have in open cap space per Over The Cap. That cap space won't allow them to be the most active team in free agency, but it does give the Packers a chance to sign multiple quality starters.

The real challenge for Gutekunst is to decide which positions to prioritize. Finding a true No. 1 edge rusher could do wonders to boost coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense. A new cornerback could help the team feel better about moving on from Jaire Alexander. A physical X-receiver could elevate Green Bay's offense from good to great.

Here are five players the Packers will take a long look at in free agency.

1. Josh Sweat

The Eagles like Josh Sweat but they will have to let some quality players after their recent Super Bowl championship. The veteran edge rusher figures to be the best player Philadelphia let's walk this offseason.

The Packers should be one team that makes a bid to end his free agency early. He's just the sort of dominant edge rusher they need to employ opposite Rashan Gary. The 27-year-old was a bit up-and-down last year but he still managed to notch eight sacks with a solid pressure rate. Sweat and Gary would give the Packers one of the better edge-rushing duos in the NFL. Green Bay shouldn't offer him too many guaranteed years but paying him a premium salary would be a justifiable move.

2. Drew Dalman

Josh Myers' poor play was the weak link for the Packers' offensive line in 2024. Now that he's headed to free agency, it's time for the Packers to splash the cash on a sizeable upgrade.

Drew Dalman is the best center in this year's free agency clash and is a great stylistic fit for head coach Matt LaFleur's system. He excels when using angles to create interior running lanes. It's easy to envision a scenario where he becomes one of Josh Jacobs' favorite rushers if he ends up in Green Bay.

3. Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. gets criticized for his lack of interest in playing physical on the outside. Fortunately for the Packers, they don't ask their cornerbacks to play a lot of man coverage without safety help.

Samuel Jr. excels when he's given the freedom to play zone and break on the football. That's why the Packers could see him as the perfect replacement for Alexander. His inabiilty to be a true shutdown defensive back will stop him from being paid at the top market. That also gives the Packers a real chance and lock him down with a modest contract with two or three-years of guaranteed money.

4. Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari failed to live up to the hype with the Giants and now he's looking for a home in free agency. The Packers are an obvious landing spot for the speedy edge-rusher after they tried to land him in a midseason trade.

No team spending money on Ojulari should expect him to be anything more than a situational edge rusher. He does not have the size or physicality required to set the edge against the run.

What he does still possess is elite speed around the corner. He would give Green Bay's pass-rush a dimension they lacked in 2024. He's a guy who can be put no the field in obvious passing downs and turned loose to race to opposing quarterbacks. It's possible he could turn into a double-digit sack artist with a team like the Packers who generally plays with leads.

5. Jedrick Wills

Targeting Jedrick Wills in free agency would be a calculated gamble by the Packers. They don't necessarily need a new starter at tackle but they could use some depth from a player who can operate on both sides of the formation.

It seems that Wills was dogged by all the hype accompanied by his draft status during his time with the Browns. Green Bay could see an opportunity to give him a fresh start on a roster where he wouldn't even be expected to start.

He and his representatives might prefer to move to a team that can offer him guaranteed playing time but he also might prefer to cast his lot with a winner after some serious struggles in Cleveland. The idea that Wills could turn into this year's version of Mekhi Becton should interest the Packers front office.