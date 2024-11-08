5 Packers who need the bye week the most right now
The Packers didn't head into their bye week with too many good vibes after a 24-14 loss to the Lions last Sunday at Lambeau Field. The break did come at a good time for several big-name players who need to get their season back on track. It is very possible that Green Bay can get several starters back onto the field when they take on the Bears in a week's time.
It's unclear exactly how many injured players might return against Chicago but head coach Matt LaFleur will gladly welcome back any reinforcements he can get. Green Bay heads into the bye with a solid 6-3 record but that's only good for third place in the NFC North.
It's imperative that the Packers utilize their well-placed bye to their advantage. The five following players should benefit most from havin this week off.
Packers beneficiary No. 1: Jordan Love
There is zero question about the identity of the player the Packers need to get healthy the most if they are going to make an extended postseason run. This team will only go as far as quarterback Jordan Love can take them come playoff time.
The franchise signal-caller has already missed two complete games due to injury and he was clearly limited against Detroit in last week's loss. Lack of mobility in the pocket is a big reason why Love has already tossed 10 interceptions in just seven games this season. He needs to protect the football more often during the second half of the campaign.
A weekend away from the contact of an NFL game should do wonders for the former Utah State standout. Love needs to be able to evade opposing pass rushers to maximize his ability to create explosive plays in this offensive system. A week off should be just what Love needs to elevate his play moving forward.
Packers beneficiary No. 2: Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness will face intense scrutiny after seeing Preston Smith offloaded by the team just ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The former first-round pick will see a lot more snaps without Smith ahead of him on the depth chart. It's crucial that he drastically improve his play if the Packers defense is going to be competitive down the stretch.
Van Ness does not need to ascend to the No. 1 pass rushing role on coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense but he needs to combine with Rashan Gary to torment opposing passers. Neither player has gotten to the quarterback enough this year. Van Ness only has one sack which is not enough for a defensive end who struggles against the run.
At the very least, Van Ness needs to show some pop as an edge rusher on obvious passing downs. If he can't do that during the last eight games of the season he might find his days in Green Bay numbered.
Packers beneficiary No. 3: Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs' play has justified the contract the organization handed him in free agency. For him, the bye week serves as an opportunity to recharge his batteries. That's great timing for a running back who has already soaked up 158 carries in nine games.
The plan heading into the season was for rookie MarShawn Lloyd to partner with Jacobs to form a timeshare in the Green Bay backfield. Injuries have limited Lloyd to just one game on the season. Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Books have shown flashes of solid production but Jacobs has absorbed a heavier load than anticipated.
The Packers hope Lloyd can return at some point this season to take some pressure of of Jacobs but there's no telling if and when that might actually happen. The high-priced running back will welcome a week away from the pounding he's taken on this year.
Packers beneficiary No. 4: Jaire Alexander
There was some optimism that Jaire Alexander might recover from his knee injury in time to line up against the Lions but that did not come to fruition. Instead, he was inactive against Detroit which really hurt a Green Bay secondary that wanted to play man-to-man against Jared Goff and his receivers.
The bye week should give the veteran cornerback a chance to get back to 100 percent before taking on Caleb Williams and the Bears' feisty group of wideouts. Alexander is not the dominant cover corner he was during his athletic prime but he still gives the Packers quality production on the outside. If he can't get back to full strength before the Chicago game it might be time for the Packers to get worried about his place on this year's depth chart.
Packers beneficiary No. 5: Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard is one member of the Packers' secondary who isn't struggling with a significant injury at the moment. The key for the rookie will be to get some more practice reps under his belt as he tries to learn how to play both safety and nickel corner at the NFL level.
The former second-round pick deserves plaudits for how he has elevated his play as the season has progressed. He looked out of his depth in the first couple games which raised serious questions about his ability to help Green Bay this season. Over the past month or so he's started to look liken an above-average starter no matter where he's lined up.
Bullard's best role this year is to line up at nickel corner where he showcases a real knack for challenging opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Another week of practice to refine his coverage skills should benefit the player and his team during this bye week.