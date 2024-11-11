5 Packers who have outperformed expectations during the first half of the season
The Packers entered the 2024 season with high expectations. The thought was that Jordan Love could play at an elite level which would transform Green Bay into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Unfortunately, injuries to the team's star quarterback have stopped head coach Matt LaFleur's team for hitting their top gear through nine games.
The good news at Lambeau Field is that the team is still in the thick of the NFC playoff race with a record of 6-3. They face an uphill climb to get back into the race for a division crown, but a Wild Card berth is squarely in the organizaton's sights.
While injuries have stopped Love from playing his best football, several of his teammates are enjoying career seasons. These five Packers deserve special plaudits for outperforming their expectations through the first half of the regular season.
Packers star No. 1: Evan Williams
Green Bay nabbed Evan Williams in the fourth round of April's draft and he's played like one of the best safeties in all of football through nine games. The only thing that's stopped him from harassing opposing offenses is the hamstring injury he suffered against the Jaguars.
When he's been healthy he's been a monster at the back end of the Packers' secondary. His PFF average of 87.4 ranks seventh amongst qualifying safeties on the year. Williams has been particularly effective when deployed near the line of scrimmage as a run stopper for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.
In fairness, Williams does benefit from playing alongside Xavier McKinney in the back end. That does not change how good he's been attacking the line of scrimmage. Green Bay's defense has really suffered without him on the field in recent weeks.
There's a strong chance that Williams' performance falls off during the back half of the season as opponents better understand how to attack his weaknesses. He still deserves massive credit for how he's performed after coming into the league as a mid-round pick.
Packers star No. 2: Zach Tom
The Packers' offensive line has struggled this season, but Zach Tom has been a real bright spot at the right tackle position. The former Wake Forest standout has graded out as the third best tackle in football on run plays this season per PFF. His standout play on the edge has been a real key for Josh Jacobs' renaissance at the running back position.
Tom's success in the run game is not a huge surprise for the Packers coaching staff. His performance as a pass-protector has raised more than a few eyebrows inside the organization. He has only allowed one sack on the season. That is solid outfit for a prospect who came into the NFL as an interior lineman with modest expectations.
The key for Tom will be to maintain his consistency throughout the back half of the season. The group he is playing with up front will likely shuffle several more times before it settles into a groove. The Packers cannot afford for Tom to slip up and cause them to fill another hole up front.
Packers star No. 3: Jayden Reed
Green Bay's offense can be fairly criticized for not having a true No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. If Jayden Reed continues to play like has through the first half of the season that narrative might change before the playoffs arrive.
Reed leads the team with 620 yards receiving and is averaging over 17 yards per catch. His explosive ability to turn short passes into long gains give the Packers' offense an extra dimension. The former second-round pick also has the ability to take the top off of opposing defenses with his blazing speed.
Reed simply needs to add consistency to his game if he wants to be considered an elite starter at the NFL level. His play should be elevated if Love can find a way to stay healthy down the stretch. Reed is already the first pass-catcher defenses pay attention to in their scouting reports. He just needs the national media to catch up on the type of talent he is.
Packers star No. 4: Xavier McKinney
Any defensive back who picks off six interceptions in nine games is going to outperform expectations. There's a certain amount of luck priced into that kind of turnover production. Xavier McKinney still deserves to be acknowledged for just how many times he gets himself in position to force an interception.
He's a true center fielder from the strong safety position when he's given the freedom to drop into coverage. What makes McKinney special is that he is also a solid tackler when he's needed to get into the box to support the run. His versatility makes him a valuable chess piece for his team's defensive coaching staff.
McKinney might not force six turnovers during the back half of the season but he might elevate his overall play to another level if the rest of the secondary can get healthy. Jaire Alexander getting back onto the field could give McKinney even more freedom to roam free and make plays.
Packers star No. 5: Malik Willis
Packers fans would rather see Malik Willis on the sidelines for the rest of the season. That's true despite the fact that he earned two valuable wins for Green Bay as the starting quarterback in Love's absence.
At the very least, Willis elevated his stock around the league as a quarterback who might be able to serve as a replacement-level starter. That could make him an intriguing trade chip for the Packers' front office in the offseason.
For the rest of this year it gives Green Bay trust that they can survive another short-term absence from Love. That's a massive luxury for a team that wants to make a deep playoff run.