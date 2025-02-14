5 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft we can already start to call a bust
Some might say it's too early to declare a player a bust after one season, and I hear you — usually, it is. Sometimes though, you can tell pretty early on that a player wasn't a hit.
So, who are some players from the 2024 NFL Draft who already look like they're heading to the land of busts? There's only one first-round pick who looks destined for the list so far, but the second and third rounds featured some players who entered the league with some fanfare and then left Year 1 with very, very little of that fanfare left.
Below are five picks from the 2024 NFL Draft that are already looking like busts.
Tyler Guyton - T - Dallas Cowboys - Pick 29
Offensive line has been a strength for the Dallas Cowboys for awhile, but the team's decision to draft Tyler Guyton in the first round now threatens to change that.
Guyton entered the league as a fairly raw prospect and struggled to refine his game as a rookie. PFF graded him at a 49.4, ranking him 116th out of all NFL tackles in 2024.
Dallas gave Guyton opportunities early in the season as he started from Week 1, playing 100% of the team's snaps in the first four games. However, he was benched at various points and only started one of the team's final five games. That lone start was in a meaningless Week 18 game.
Ja'Lynn Polk - WR - New England Patriots - Pick 37
After drafting Drake Maye in the first round, the Patriots dedicated the next four rounds to the offense, taking two offensive linemen and two wide receivers.
The wide receiver picks didn't pan out. Fourth rounder Javon Baker caught just one pass, but second rounder Ja'Lynn Polk was the bigger disappointment.
Polk joined a Patriots receiving unit that had zero big names on it, so many expected he would easily carve out a role. But while the Washington product's college teammates Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan made quick adjustments to the pros, Polk struggled to stand out, catching 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Finishing eighth on a team whose top receivers were Hunter Henry and Demario Douglas is not a good sign for Polk's NFL future.
Ben Sinnott - TE - Washington Commanders - Pick 53
Brock Bowers was a monster as a rookie, but tight ends coming in and dominating right off the bat is far from the norm. It's a position where it usually takes some time to get things figured out.
But there's takes some time and then there's whatever Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott's rookie campaign was.
The Kansas State product couldn't beat out Zach Ertz for the starting job, which is completely understandable. Ertz is a savvy veteran who can still contribute at the NFL level. But Sinnott wasn't able to carve out any kind of role behind Ertz as he finished his rookie campaign with five catches for 28 yards.
What was an especially worrying sign is how Sinnott's snaps fell off at the end of the year. In Week 15, he played a season-high 42 snaps, but had just one catch for seven yards. Over the next three games, Sinnott played a combined 17 snaps, then in three playoff games he played a combined 11 snaps.
Kingsley Suamataia - T - Kansas City Chiefs - Pick 63
The Chiefs made rookie Kingsley Suamataia their Week 1 starter, but by Week 3 he was buried on the team's depth chart.
PFF graded Suamataia at a 39.4 overall as a rookie, putting him 137th out of 141 tackles. He was pretty equally bad in pass and run blocking, ranking 131st in pass block grade and 129th in run block grade.
Kansas City is going to have to make some changes along its offensive line next season if the team wants to get to another Super Bowl, but nothing about his 2024 performance suggests that one of those moves should be to re-insert Suamataia into the starting lineup.
Malachi Corley - WR - New York Jets - Pick 65
The Jets were applauded for drafting Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley at the top of the third round. He was thought to be a great fit in the slot for the Aaron Rodgers-led offense.
Now one year later, Rodgers is out in New York and Corley is coming off an unimpressive rookie campaign.
Corley finished his rookie year with just three receptions for 16 yards. He played just one snap in his NFL debut and never played multiple snaps in a game until Week 8.
His peak in playing time came in Week 13 when the Jets played Corley 41 snaps against Seattle. He failed to catch either of his targets and had one eight-yard run.
After that, Corley was a healthy scratch in four of the final five games. In the one game he did play, he played three special teams snaps but wasn't on the field for a single offensive play.