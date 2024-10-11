5 players who have boosted their NFL Draft stock the most so far this season
We are now a little over a month into the college football season. In that time, five prospects have emerged as rising stars. These players have all had impressive performances and are now considered to be among the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
5 biggest risers in the NFL Draft:
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Milroe finished the 2023 season strong and has continued progressing under Kalen DeBoer this season. His stock rose significantly after the Georgia win due to an outstanding performance. He completed 27 out of 33 passes (82 percent), gained 374 passing yards (11.3 YPA), 117 rushing yards, and scored four total touchdowns in Alabama's victory.
He has shown excellent pocket mobility and awareness. He has remained poised under pressure this season, particularly against Georgia, with numerous scouts in attendance. He is able to anticipate receivers across the middle of the field, and overall, he demonstrates good ball placement. If he can continue this path, he could put himself in a position to be the first quarterback selected.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Fannin Jr. was rarely spoken of before the 2024 season, but he has exploded onto the scene in 2024. Through five games, including two against top-ranked opponents Texas A&M and Penn State, he has racked up 46 receptions, 676 yards (14.7 yards per catch), and four touchdowns. He is leading the nation in yards for tight ends and is ranked fourth among all positions.
He has worked his way up to becoming the clear-cut TE1 in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a versatile prospect who can line up inline, out wide, at H-back, or fullback. Some scouts prefer him at fullback for the next level. Fannin Jr. possesses an impressive skill set, excelling in fluent route running, competitive toughness and proficient blocking. He demonstrates very good hand-eye coordination, body control, and strong hands.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is a safety who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs almost 230 pounds. He has an elite frame for his position, which makes him stand out on paper. He has displayed his sideline-to-sideline ability, making 29 tackles (20 solo), breaking up 2 passes, and recording an interception in each of the Gamecocks' first two SEC games, including a pick-six in their win against Kentucky.
His versatility intrigues NFL scouts as he can line up at safety, nickel, press, and inside the box due to his elite combination of size, speed, physicality, and football IQ. At this point, he might end up being selected in the later part of the first round.
Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Maryland has two talented receivers who are expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Prather is one of them. He is a true red-zone threat and a big-bodied target who can cause mismatches out wide. In the first five games of the season, he has made 26 receptions, gained 269 yards (10.3 yards per catch), and scored three touchdowns.
Prather demonstrates good hand-eye coordination, body control, and strong hands. He is able to adjust mid-route, high-point the football, and catch in contested situations. At the next level, he can play as either the X or Z receiver and will be a significant target. Prather is gaining attention behind the scenes and is someone to watch throughout the NFL draft process.
Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Royals made a strong impression with his outstanding performance last weekend against Boise State and Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty. He had nine receptions for 211 yards (23.4 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns in their game against the Broncos. As a result of his performance, he was named the Breakout Offensive Player of the Week by the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Offensive Player of the Week by the Senior Bowl.
He demonstrates good hand-eye coordination, ball tracking, extension, and body control to go after the ball in front of him and make catches throughout the game. This shows strong play strength and the ability to adjust mid-route for passes that are behind or too high, effectively high-pointing the ball. His route-running ability has improved, and he can become a threat after the catch. This is why many NFL scouts keep watching him in person.