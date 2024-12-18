Not up to scratch: 5 players that have disappointed in the Champions League so far
2024 has seen the introduction of a new format for the UEFA Champions League. Known under its current name since 1992, when it came to replace the European Cup, the Champions League has long been known for its traditional group stages to open the competition, in which sides are divided into groups of four and play out six matches to determine who qualifies.
This year, though, there has been a re-formatting. Instead of the group stages that all have come to know the Champions League for, it now utilizes a league table format in which more teams compete and each play eight matches. The top eight progress automatically, the bottom 12 are out and the remaining, mid-table sides face each other in a play-off style round for progression to the knock-out stages.
While still in its infancy, the new-look Champions League has caused mixed opinion. While many have asked why there was any need to change the pre-existing format, it could be argued that the league table style of competition gives teams that, in comparison to continental juggernauts, are quite small, a better chance of reaching the knockout stages.
With all of this being said, which five players thus far have been disappointing in the Champions League?
5. Peter Gulacsi
Given that he made no first-team appearances for the club, it is easy to forget that Hungarian international Peter Gulacsi began his career at Liverpool. He was on the books at Anfield from 2008 to 2013, departing after numerous loan spells and failing to break into the first team.
He first went to RB Salzburg before, after two seasons, he moved to RB Leipzig, where he remains at the time of writing. Gulacsi has been a mainstay for the club as they have reached a position of consistent European qualification. Last season saw no change in that trend and once more, Leipzig entered the Champions League.
Under the management of Marco Rose, none could have foreseen just how poorly Leipzig would play in their opening six games. The club are yet to win in Europe after six matches and as such, are mathematically unable to qualify for the next round. Gulacsi has featured in every game and conceded 13 goals, just one less than the number of Bundesliga goals he has let in, but in far fewer games.
4. Bradley Barcola
An exciting young winger, Bradley Barcola first made a name for himself with Lyon, capturing the attention of many clubs across the globe and within his home nation of France. In 2023, after two seasons at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Barcola made the move to Paris Saint-Germain for just under $60 million.
Since then, Barcola has established himself as one of the hottest young prospects in the game, a winger with lightning-quick speed and an exceptional ability on the ball. Domestically, with the Parisians boasting a seven-point lead at the top of the table at the time of writing, Barcola has flourished this year, ranking as the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1.
On the continent, though, it is a different story. Under the management of Luis Enrique, PSG have endured their share of struggles in the Champions League and have won just twice in six matches, drawing one and losing the other three games they have played. In that time, Barcola has recorded no goal contributions, despite featuring in every match. For a player of his promise, ability and price tag, it seems fair to expect more.
3. Jack Grealish
Much has been said of Jack Grealish since the winger moved to Manchester City in 2021. To many, it appears that Grealish has lost much of the flair and dynamism he displayed with previous club Aston Villa, for whom he was the talisman. Everything good about Villa’s attack, for a certain period, flowed through Grealish.
At City, despite questions being raised about his playstyle, Grealish has proven his value at numerous points in his three years at the Etihad. You would hope this was the case, given that his £100 million price tag was a British record at the time and remains one of the Premier League’s biggest-ever deals.
Regardless of all the good he may do, Grealish is, at the most fundamental of levels, a £100 million winger. For that number on his head, a return of zero goals and zero assists in six Champions League games this season is simply not good enough. This is especially emphasized when City’s form is taken into account. Pep Guardiola’s men have been going through an unprecedented run of poor displays at the time of writing, with their form both domestically and on the continent faltering drastically.
2. Ederson
Goalkeeper Ederson has been a crucial part of the side that Pep Guardiola has built at Manchester City. Joining the club from Benfica in 2017, the shot-stopper has blossomed into one of the best in the world at his position, having received praise not only for his reflexes and ability in the box, but for his brilliant distribution.
This season, though, the Brazil international has faced his struggles, just as his teammates have. Never in Guardiola’s career has he overseen a run as poor as the one he currently finds himself on, with City having won just one game in 11 since towards the end of October.
In Europe, Ederson started the 2022 final against Inter Milan as he helped City win their first-ever Champions League trophy. Just two years on, though, and Ederson is yet to win a game in Europe’s most prestigious competition this season. He played in the draw with Inter and was on the bench for City’s wins against Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague.
Since then, Ederson has played against Sporting, who thrashed City 4-1 under the management of now-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, against Feyenoord, who battled back from three goals down to draw the match, and against Juventus, who beat City 2-0 in Turin.
1. Kylian Mbappe
One of the longest-running transfer saga’s in recent memory came to an end this summer when, after months if not years of speculation, Kylian Mbappe finally moved to Real Madrid, bringing an end to his seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, who he joined as a teenager from Monaco in 2017.
Expectations were high, as can be expected for a player of Mbappe’s caliber. Projected line-ups featuring him alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham meant that many believed that Madrid, fresh off winning La Liga and the Champions League, could well defend both honors.
On the continent, though, it has been a tricky start for Mbappe as part of the Madrid team. Despite having featured in all six of Madrid’s European matches so far this season, the captain of the French national team has found the net just twice in those appearances. Not only that, but Real have won three of their six games, a staggeringly poor return for a club of their stature.
Amazingly, it is feasible that Real drop out of the play-off places as they currently hover over that threshold. They are due to face fellow strugglers PSG in January, a game that could prove decisive for the winner.