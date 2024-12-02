5 players the Golden State Valkyries can with pick No. 5
As the Golden State Valkyries look to build their roster for year one, this college season is critical for WNBA prospects to secure their spots in the draft. This first draft class for the WNBA's newest team will help illuminate the direction the team will be going in.
In the first round of the WNBA draft, the Valkyries have been awarded the No. 5 pick. With this, a few top names will still be available on the board. Since they currently have no players on the roster, it is hard to know exactly what they are going for, but these players, unique in their own ways, would add to any roster direction Golden State goes in. Here is a look at five potential players who could be the first draft pick in Valkyries history.
1. Olivia Miles, G, Notre Dame
Miles' vision and passing ability are among the best in college basketball. The way she sees the court and sets up her teammates is one of the reasons why she is in the top 10 in the NCAA for assists per game. As Notre Dame's point guard, she will fit nicely with whatever rotation the Valkyries go with. Even if she isn't their starter in their first season, she will either learn from whoever they take in the expansion draft or be utilized in other areas.
2. Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU
Over the years, Aneesah Morrow has proven to be one of the most prolific rebounders in college basketball. She currently leads the NCAA in rebounds per game with 13.0. Her poise, ability to get into the paint and ability to shoot through loads of people make her a player Golden State could rely on to make an immediate impact. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey has produced many talented WNBA players as a college coach and has really helped to elevate Morrow's game.
3. Madison Scott, F, Ole Miss
Madison Scott would be a good pick for the Valkyries because she can truly do it all. From shooting to defending to passing, she can grow in any direction and has high potential. Think of her as a block of clay that Golden State can mold into whatever kind of player they want. Scott was as a first-team All-SEC and all-defensive team selection last year. The biggest game-changer in Scott's game is that she uses her size very well to block, cause turnovers or pick up rebounds. While she hasn't been ranked very high in some WNBA draft projections, the Valkyries can take an overlooked draft prospect and make some magic happen.
4. Sedona Prince, C, TCU
Sedona Prince is having a record year in her final year of college basketball. She currently leads the country in blocks and just recorded a double-double in an upset victory over Notre Dame. The Valkyries would get a tall center who can play outstanding defense and put points on the board. The risk in taking Prince is that many have called for her to be removed from TCU's roster due to abuse allegations that surfaced on TikTok from one of her former girlfriends.
With her public presence so scrutinized by millions of people on the internet, it could be a reputation that the Valkyries aren't looking to take a chance on. However, if Prince continues to play at the level she is at now, she will go in the top 10 of the draft.
5. Rori Harmon, G, Texas
Rori Harmon plays the game at high speed. Additionally, her 3-point shot has consistently improved over her last few seasons of college ball. Being able to help her grow as an offensive asset to complement her defensive skills puts her in an excellent spot to be picked by the Valkyries. There may be a question of injuries — if she can stay healthy for a whole season after being limited to just 12 games last season due to a knee injury. So far, she seems to have shaken off all the rust that may have built up from not playing much last season and has become a standout for the Longhorns.