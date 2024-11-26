Signings for Slot: 5 players Liverpool could target in the January transfer window
It was a summer of change for Liverpool, with long-serving and much-loved manager Jurgen Klopp having stepped down from his position as manager at the end of last season. To replace him, Liverpool acquired the services of Arne Slot, formerly of Feyenoord. Though the Reds made just two summer signings — Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvilli, loaning the latter back out to Valencia for the season, they have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season.
At the time of writing, Liverpool have played 12 games in the Premier League and sit eight points ahead of Manchester City, the defending champions who have won four straight top-flight titles. It has been a remarkable beginning for Slot, who has seamlessly transferred his philosophy from the Netherlands to Merseyside.
With all of this being said, even the best teams often look at the market during the January transfer window, as it gives them an opportunity to bolster the team where necessary as they look to push on for the rest of the season. So, which five players could Liverpool theoretically target in the upcoming transfer window?
5. Carlos Baleba
Carlos Baleba is probably the most unlikely target on this list for a multitude of reasons. Predominantly, Brighton would be immensely reluctant to let go of a talent like Baleba, a young, combative defensive midfielder who is great on the ball, better in the tackle and has limitless potential.
With Brighton no doubt hoping to qualify for European football again, particularly after such a strong start to the 2024-25 season, why would they let such an important part of their team depart in January? Not only that, but the Seagulls are infamously tough negotiators and wouldn’t settle for a price any less than one they deemed good enough.
Liverpool were targeting a defensive midfielder in the summer, however, so a player like Baleba would fit the mold of what they were seeking, both in terms of his profile and age being on his side. Granted, Ryan Gravenberch has blossomed into a brilliant player throughout this campaign, but depth is always something needed by teams, especially with so many fixtures in the modern era.
4. Viktor Gyokeres
Since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City, Viktor Gyokeres has blossomed into one of the best strikers in Europe. The Swedish international has scored 67 goals and notched 19 assists in just 69 appearances, a record that ranks him as one of the most lethal finishers and all-around best players on the continent.
It was in Ruben Amorim’s system that Gyokeres flourished and it remains to be seen, at least on a large scale, how he performs under Joao Pereira, Amorim’s successor after the 39-year-old moved to Manchester United to take over the club after they sacked ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
Liverpool have both Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo that they can use as a number nine, though there is an argument that neither provide the Reds with a consistent goalscorer, despite both being capable players. The signing of Gyokeres would not only be a statement, but it would give Liverpool a dependable striker as they continue their hunt for some silverware with Slot at the helm.
3. Piero Hincapie
Piero Hincapie began his career in his native Ecuador before spending a season in Argentina, after which the prospect, relatively unknown at the time, moved to Germany, joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. Under the management of Spaniard and former Liverpool midfielder, Xabi Alonso, Hincapie has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s best young talents, the Ecuador international being just 22 years old at the time of writing.
Hincapie has become one of Alonso’s best center-backs, the left-footed defender having made key contributions last season as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal, both without losing at any point in the competitions. They also reached the final of the Europa League, where they would suffer their only loss of the campaign, with Atalanta beating them 3-0.
Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been rock solid for Liverpool so far this season, but with age and an expiring contract both working against the former’s favor, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Liverpool started assessing defensive options for the future, such as Hincapie.
2. Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush began his career in his native Egypt until, in 2020, VfL Wolfsburg came calling for the striker. Marmoush struggled to make a massive impact with the German club across his three years there, spending time on loan with both St. Pauli and Stuttgart before departing the club permanently for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.
Since arriving at Eintracht, Marmoush has developed into a brilliant attacking force, capable of scoring goals and creating them. He has scored 31 goals and notched 16 assists which is a brilliant return anyway, let alone for a free signing. This season, however, Marmoush has been exceptional, scoring 11 goals in his first 11 Bundesliga games.
As aforementioned, Liverpool don’t really have a reliable number nine, at least not in a goal-scoring sense. Someone like Marmoush would offer them that and perhaps a deal in winter could be struck should Liverpool wish to explore it.
1. Martin Zubimendi
This should not come as much of a surprise. No secrets were kept with regards to Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi in the summer, the holding midfielder having made a name for himself with Real Sociedad who, at least up until this point, the Spaniard has spent all of his professional career with.
Zubimendi ultimately rejected a move to Liverpool to stay with Sociedad, but that has not stopped rumors circulating and it is hard to imagine that the Reds suddenly lost interest in him because of that. Zubimendi is clearly a target that Slot and the club feel would perfectly suit their system.
The emergence of Gravenberch as a dependable option, alongside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szboszlai and Curtis Jones, means Liverpool have a very strong midfield, but Zubimendi would surely upgrade even that caliber of midfield. Will they look at him again in the winter window? It can’t be too far out of the realm of possibility.