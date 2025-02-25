5 players Packers fans should be following at the NFL Draft combine

NFL personnel are descending upon Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine. The Green Bay Packers will be well represented as their front office tries to gather as much information as they can on a select number of prospects they've identified as potential targets.

Early-round picks will draw the most attention from the media but general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff will focus on players who could be available all the way through the event. Turning a seventh-round pick into a quality contributor isn't as important as landing a star in Round 1 but it's still a key process of a good team build.

Packers fans who want to know who to watch at the combine should keep a close eye on the following five prospects. What each prospect does in Indianapolis will go a long way towards deciding whether or not they'll end up in Green Bay.

Packers combine prospect No. 1: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons had a chance to cement his status at the top tackle prospect in this year's draft class before a patella injury ended his final season at Ohio State prematurely. A clean bill of health at the combine could push him back into the top-10 while a setback could see him fall to Day Two or Day Three.

The Packers' No. 23 overall selection serves as a potential median outcome for the talented lineman. Green Bay can afford to roll the dice on him even if his medical records show a red flag or two. They would be more than happy to spend their first-rounder on a tackle who could turn into a star down the road.

The Packers might not be patient enough to give Simmons an entire year on the shelf which is why his medicals are crucial. Anything other than a bad report should keep him in the frame for the Packers at 23.

Packers combine prospect No. 2: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Most NFL observers expect the Packers to release Jaire Alexander this offseason after he's struggled to stay on the field over the last two campaigns. It stands to reason that Green Bay will look to target a replacement for their former No. 1 outsider corner in the draft.

Like Simmons, Benjamin Morrison will also have his medical records closely scrutinized at the combine. His final season at Notre Dame ended early with a hip injury.

That is not the only question that teams hope to answer about Morrison at the combine. There are legitimate concerns about his top-end speed. A solid performance in the 40-yard-dash in Indianapolis could cement his status as a first-round prospect that the Packers would consider at No. 23.

Packers combine prospect No. 3: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

If the Packers don't go with a cornerback in Round 1 then Darien Porter could be a priority target for them in Round 2 or 3. The former Iowa State star only had one really productive season in college but his outstanding size makes him an intriguing target for NFL defensive coaches.

The key for Porter will be posting a solid 40 time to go along with his exceptional height and length. He did a lot to elevate his stock by running exceptionally well at the Senior Bowl but scouts will want him to back that up with a good showing at the combine. If he runs a 4.4 or below he could solidify his status as a Round 2 pick for a team looking for help on the outside.

Packers combine prospect No. 4: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

A productive final season at Texas has helped Matthew Golden work his way into the conversation to be a late first-round pick. The Packers need to find a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to help unlock Jordan Love's desire to work the ball down the field.

Golden does not have the ideal size to thrive on the outside in the NFL. That's why he needs to light up the stopwatches at the combine if he wants to hear his name called on Day One. Running something around 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash would go a long way towards allaying concerns about his ability to be a deep threat at the pro level.

Packers combine prospect No. 5: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron is another Texas standout who leveraged a nice College Football Playoff performance into first round consideration. The key for the talented takeaway artist will be to prove to scouts that he has the size required to play on the outside in the NFL.

Scouts are confident he will measure in at somewhere around 5-foot-11, 190-pounds. The statistic they will be monitoring on Barron is his arm length. Some teams are concerned that he's not long enough to stay on the outside. He can still make an impact as a slot corner but that would diminish his draft stock in a major way.

Interestingly, the Packers might be interested in Barron no matter what his measurements turn out to be. They could draft him in Round 1 if he can stay on the outside or in Round 3 if teams view him as an inside only corner.