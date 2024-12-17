Above and beyond: 5 players that have surpassed expectations in the Champions League
The Champions League came to fruition in 1992 as a newly formatted edition of the European Cup. Over the years, it grew to be known for its traditional, four-team groups that would play six games in order to determine which sides would advance deeper into the prestigious competition.
This season, however, has seen yet another new format for the Champions League, with its group stages being replaced by a league table and the inclusion of more teams meaning that there are more games to play across what is now the competition’s “league stage” rather than its group stage.
While still in its infancy, the new-look Champions League has caused mixed opinion. While many have asked why there was any need to change the pre-existing format, it could be argued that the league table style of competition gives teams that, in comparison to continental juggernauts, are quite small, a better chance of reaching the knockout stages.
With all of this being said, it is worth asking, which five players in the Champions League thus far have surpassed expectations?
5. Michael Olise
Winger Michael Olise joined Crystal Palace from Reading, with whom he made his debut in senior football, in 2021. Over the next three years, despite intermittent injury problems, Olise announced himself to the world as one of the game’s most promising attackers, scoring 16 goals and notching 25 assists in 90 games for the Eagles across all competitions.
Earlier this year, it became apparent that Olise would be departing Selhurst Park, becoming one of Vincent Kompany’s first signings since the Belgian’s appointment as manager of the Bavarian juggernauts. He has made a strong start to life in Germany, having recorded 10 goal contributions in just 14 Bundesliga games.
On the continent, Olise made his Champions League debut with Bayern and so understandably, despite his evident quality, people wondered how he would perform. Bayern have won four of their six matches, across which Olise has proven he is more than good enough for Europe’s elite competition. The winger has featured in all six games for Bayern in Europe thus far, notching four goals and an assist in that time.
4. Charles de Ketelaere
Belgian international Charles de Ketelaere has long known the experience of playing in the Champions League. He made his debut in the competition for Club Brugge in 2019 and went on to rack up numerous games on the continent, both for them and later for AC Milan prior to joining Atalanta.
Though he was a promising player, de Ketelaere struggled with the pressure of the Champions League, scoring just twice and creating only three goals across 22 games with Brugge and Milan. His time at the San Siro was a struggle overall, not just in European competition. All changed, though, when he moved to Atalanta.
de Ketelaere moved to Bergamo last season on loan and was a crucial part of the side that won the Europa League and secured qualification for the Champions League. Since then, in just six games, de Ketelaere has bettered the tally he garnered in those 22 aforementioned appearances, having scored three goals and assisted four as the Italians look to progress into the knock-out stages.
3. Jamie Gittens
After spending time in the academy set-ups of both Reading and Manchester City, Jamie Gittens moved to Borussia Dortmund as a teenager in 2020, spending two years playing youth football for the Schwarzgelben before making his senior debut for the club in 2022, having steadily developed since then.
Still just 20 years old, Gittens not only continues to have a vast amount of potential to fulfill, but he has started showing that he is capable of reaching that level as a player. The English winger has scored four goals in six Champions League matches thus far, a much improved return on the one he managed to score in seven appearances last season.
Borussia Dortmund are, at the time of writing, positioned ninth in the new-look league table of the Champions League. They are well poised to make a push for finishing within the top eight to progress to the next stage automatically and if Gittens continues the form he has shown, then Dortmund should be more than able to push up the table, if even just slightly.
2. Caoimhin Kelleher
For a season or two now, Caoimhin Kelleher has been considered one of the best, if not the overall best, back-up goalkeeper in Europe. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to displace Alisson as number one for Liverpool, though given the ex-Roma shot-stopper’s ability, this is hardly surprising.
In recent months, though, Alisson has struggled with injury which has seen Kelleher called up to the first team. He made a slight error in the final game he started before Alisson's return, against Newcastle United in the Premier League, but aside from that, Kelleher’s performances were practically without fault, both domestically and in the Champions League.
Kelleher has, thus far, featured in three Champions League games for Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot and has kept a clean sheet in each match. This was not against easy opposition either, with Kelleher being in goal for the Reds’ games against German champions Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Real Madrid, who are defending both the La Liga and Champions League titles.
1. Jhon Duran
Colombian international Jhon Duran is simply one of the hottest prospects in football. Duran started to come to attention during his stint in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire, who he played for from 2021 until 2023, when Aston Villa announced they had completed a deal to sign the striker.
Under Unai Emery’s guidance, the young Duran has gradually risen in importance to the Aston Villa side he plays within. This season especially, Duran has had some explosive appearances from the bench, such as the game against Everton in which he lashed a strike from range beyond Jordan Pickford.
Duran and his shining has not been limited to just English football, mind you. Villa secured Champions League football for the first time in four decades at last season’s conclusion and have made an immensely strong start to life back in the competition. Duran has netted three goals for the Villans, including the sole goal in a famous home win against Bayern Munich, the team Villa beat in 1982 to win the European Cup.