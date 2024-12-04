Midfielders on the move: 5 potential midfielders that could be available in the winter transfer window
With the January window approaching, rumors are circulating more than they do at any other point during the season. There is no doubt that numerous players will be on the move as is often the case each winter, but there is always food for thought as to who those transferred players will be.
Be it to continue a title charge, push for continental football or to reinforce ahead of a relegation battle, the January window offers teams a chance to refresh their squad at a crucial point of the campaign, be it in the Premier League or another division. While it is often harder to pull off any big deals in the winter window compared to the summer one, it is not as though those transfers never happen.
With all of this being considered, it is worth asking the question; which five midfielders could be available in the coming January transfer window?
5. Christian Eriksen
Since his return to football after an eight-month absence due to suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch with Denmark, Christian Eriksen reminded all how good he was during his stint with Brentford in 2022 which ultimately led to a move to Manchester United, where the Dane remains at the time of writing.
Reports have suggested that this season will be Eriksen’s last at Old Trafford, during both the reign of Erik ten Hag and since the day of his sacking. Whether Ruben Amorim opts to utilize Eriksen or not is something that will be seen in the coming weeks, but all signs appear to suggest that the midfielder will be playing elsewhere next season.
Eriksen, formerly of Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, is still only in his early 30s and has more than enough technical ability to remain a key player for a side in need of a midfielder. Having made almost 100 appearances for Man United, predominantly as a central player. Though his pace may have declined somewhat, hence his deeper positioning, Eriksen on a potentially free transfer is not something that many clubs would turn their nose up at.
4. Casemiro
Another Manchester United midfielder to feature on this list, Casemiro enjoyed a stellar first season at Old Trafford after his arrival from Real Madrid. The Brazilian offered a defensive solidarity to the Red Devils’ midfield that they had long been lacking, but Casemiro struggled in the following campaign.
This form, combined with his age and reportedly eye-wateringly high wage bill, has led to rumors circulating about a potential departure from Manchester for the defensive midfielder, with clubs in Saudi Arabia having been touted as suitors, no doubt given that they are some of only a few teams that could match his wage bill.
Casemiro has featured for Ruben Amorim’s new-look Manchester United in the handful of games that the Portuguese has managed so far, so maybe it is not beyond the realm of possibility that the Brazilian remains with the club. Either that, or Amorim is working with what he has before he can make signings, one of which may be a midfielder to push Casemiro out of the side. Either way, gossip will spread about Casemiro and a potential January move.
3. Joshua Kimmich
Germany international Joshua Kimmich has spent almost a decade in Bavaria, having moved to Bayern Munich in 2015 after two years as a professional footballer with RB Leipzig. Since then, Kimmich has developed into one of his country’s best players, be it as a right-back or a defensive midfielder.
Kimmich’s versatility, alongside his overall quality both in defense and attack, have earned him comparisons to former Bayern player Philipp Lahm. His ability to dictate play within a match means that Kimmich can be a benefit on either side of the game, but if reports are to be believed, the German’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season.
There have been whispers about a potential move for Kimmich, away from Bayern. It remains to be seen whether this will prove true or not, as new manager Vincent Kompany has started Kimmich in all 12 of their Bundesliga games thus far, with the German also playing 90 minutes in each of those matches.
Reports have suggested that Kimmich is keen to not wait until the summer before a decision is made on his future, so perhaps we will see the Champions League winner on the move in the coming window.
2. Martin Zubimendi
A Real Sociedad player since his professional debut in 2019, Martin Zubimendi’s name was on the lips of many in the previous summer. There were no secrets about the fact that Liverpool, now under the management of Arne Slot following long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season, were keen on acquiring the services of the Spanish international.
Zubimendi, a smart, talented defensive midfielder who serves as an understudy to Manchester City’s Rodri internationally, ultimately rejected a move away from Sociedad, but that has not stopped rumors circulating since the summer. Not only do the Reds maintain an interest, but there have been suggestions that Manchester City may be inclined to look at the player following Rodri’s long-term injury.
Were any team able to secure Zubimendi’s services, they would be acquiring a player who is adept at controlling a game’s pace and dictating the tempo, much in a similar manner to players of Sergio Busquets’ ilk. Whether a deal can be agreed for him remains to be seen, but it is hard to imagine that he will not, once again, be one of the window’s more sought-after targets.
1. Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba has had a fascinating career, split across two stints with both Manchester United and Juventus. Starting at the former as a young player, it was only with the latter that Pogba blossomed into the brilliant player he was at his peak. His form in Italy saw the Red Devils come back in for him in 2016 for what was then a world record fee.
Though his form during his second stint at Old Trafford was mixed at the best of times, Pogba often showed glimpses of the wonders he could produce, though he struggled to display this on a consistent basis. After being released by Man United in 2022, Pogba returned to Juventus where he struggled with injury from his arrival to his 2023 ban from the game for doping.
Now, after appeals, Pogba is due to be eligible for professional football once more from next year, being allowed to train from January and play from March. He reached an agreement with Juve to cancel his contract, meaning the Frenchman is available on a free. While Pogba has not played consistent football for some time, he is still just 31 years old and would surely offer a team in need something for their midfield were they to take a chance on him.