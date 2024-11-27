More bodies for Maresca: 5 potential winter transfer window targets for Chelsea
Under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, Chelsea transformed from a side that were perennially struggling with finances to a club that could splash out hundreds of millions of dollars each and every summer, consistently looking to bolster their team in the hunt for domestic and continental honors.
Now being led by BlueCo with Todd Boehly as Chairman, Chelsea’s spending has surpassed even the excessive amounts of the Abramovich reign. The Blues have spent well over $1 billion in the American’s short tenure thus far, having also overseen managerial stints from Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca as they look for a successful Premier League season.
It is hard to put forward transfer targets for a team that, in the past few seasons, have spent so heavily and brought so many bodies in. Still, with that being said, it is hard to imagine that Chelsea will go through the winter window this coming January without making another addition, so who are five players that could help the Blues in their push for a return to Champions League football?
5. Geovany Quenda
It has been a breakout season for teenage sensation Geovany Quenda. The 17-year-old has established himself as a key part of Sporting Lisbon’s team, having spent four years with the team’s youth academy prior to his senior call-up. A natural winger, Quenda has been trained with former manager Ruben Amorim’s system in mind.
As such, despite Quenda naturally playing further up the pitch, he has been developing a defensive side to his game at a rate much quicker than he otherwise would have. Able to cut inside from the right to his stronger left foot, Quenda has the natural dynamism of a winger and is adding capabilities that have and will continue to make him an impressive wing-back.
Though Chelsea do not play with a back-three and wing-backs, they have been heavily reliant on Malo Gusto due to the injury issues with Reece James that are as unrelenting as they are unfortunate. Quenda would fit the bracket of players Chelsea tend to sign, young and promising talents, only he already has first-team football under his belt, so could prove a smart signing were Sporting willing to let him go.
4. Illia Zabarnyi
Center-back Illia Zabarnyi came through the ranks with Dynamo Kyiv, with whom he made his senior debut in football back in 2019 as a teenager. The following year, Zabarnyi debuted for the Ukraine national team and has since racked up over 40 caps despite being just 22 years of age.
In 2023, Zabarnyi moved from his native Ukraine to England to join Bournemouth on a long-term contract. Under the management and ideology of Andoni Iraola, Zabarnyi has emerged as one of the Premier League’s better young defenders, strong in the air and in the tackle while being a more than capable player on the ball.
Chelsea currently have six senior central defenders on their books, so on paper, perhaps a move for Zabarnyi is not what they would immediately go for. Under Boehly, though, the Blues have shown that they will secure a deal if it is possible and if the player is of the required quality, which Zabarnyi certainly would be.
3. Alexander Isak
Swedish international Alexander Isak earned himself a move to Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, though departed after two years having made a minimal impact with Germany. It was with Real Sociedad in Spain that the striker made a name for himself, ultimately earning a move to Newcastle in 2022 that made him their club-record signing.
Isak has struggled this season, scoring just four goals in his opening 10 Premier League games, though it would be unfair to say that he is the only Newcastle attacker who has had a poor opening to the campaign. Overall, however, Isak has shown his ability during his time with the Magpies, scoring 40 goals in 79 games across all competitions for the club.
Chelsea were actively looking to sign a striker in the summer and perhaps this is something they will return to in the winter window. Nicolas Jackson has shown much better form than many thought he would thus far, though, and while it would be hard for the Blues to convince a Premier League rival to sell their star striker to them, they would certainly have the funds to finance such a deal.
2. Pablo Barrios
Since rising to senior football in 2022, Pablo Barrios has become one of La Liga’s best young talents, the 22-year-old midfielder having racked up over 50 appearances for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. He inherited the number 8 jersey ahead of the current campaign, a sign of his growing importance in the team.
A muscle injury has disrupted Barrios’ season thus far, limiting him from being in the team for the amount of games he otherwise would have been. Even still, when the midfielder has been fit, he has shown his quality in a number of roles, be it in the middle or further out as a wide player.
Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea would be interested in putting a bid in for Barrios, which perhaps isn't a coincidence given there have also been rumors about a potential departure for Enzo Fernandez. Even if Enzo remains at the club, though, perhaps Chelsea will see Barrios as a good deal given that, in theory, he could be part of the first team for a decade or more.
1. Victor Osimhen
After a summer-long saga surrounding Victor Osimhen looking to depart Napoli, the club he helped win a Serie A title just two seasons ago, his ultimate destination of Galatasaray was not exactly where people thought the Nigerian international would end up. Many clubs were linked with the striker, including Chelsea.
Reports towards the end of the summer transfer window suggested that the Stamford Bridge side were keen on Osimhen but unable to secure a deal for the striker. Such events led to his loan move to the Turkish top division but crucially, it was reported that the deal included a break clause.
This clause would mean that, should a permanent suitor come in for Osimhen in January, then Napoli are allowed to recall him from his loan in order to facilitate the deal. Maybe, that team is Chelsea, should they wish to further invest in their attack.