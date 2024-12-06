5 reasons for Russell Wilson to remain the starting quarterback in 2025
By DJ Dunson
After the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a decision to make on Russell Wilson. At this point, Wilson has chosen for them. If you've watched the tight window he's delivered these downfield passes into or him sidearming lasers, there's plenty of gas left in Wilson's tank.
His red zone woes are worrisome, but they also appear to be more ephemeral than a longstanding issue, especially knowing Wilson's recent history in Denver when he actually thrived in the red zone area. He’s their starting quarterback for 2025, but there is still a hint of uncertainty.
Entering his age-36 season, Russell Wilson was uncooked and beginning to mold and his first run as a franchise savior in Denver went up in smoke. Week 13 was the first Let Russ Cook game of the season. Weeks 14 through 18 are his negotiating table. The risk of paying Wilson is that next season, at age 37, his arm strength vanishes or falls off a cliff or that this season is an aberration. Here's why the logic for sticking with Wilson for 2025 and is practical for several reasons
37 isn’t THAT old
I’ve been watching Wilson since he was a baby-faced scrambler running in circles at NC State. Quarterbacks decline eventually. Time is undefeated. But not today, and maybe not even tomorrow. Warren Moon experienced a career year at age 39 in Minnesota before falling off the cliff the next season after turning 40. During his age-37 season, Drew Brees eclipsed 5,000 yards and played a few more seasons above the replacement-level quarterback.
The Steelers also watched Roethlisberger's throwing diaper balls at 37. However, that was after suffering an elbow injury that medical experts say they’d never seen an athlete whose value rested in his throwing capabilities come back from. Wilson doesn’t move as well as he did 10 years ago, but he’s not ready to be placed in a retirement home yet.
Discount Russ
We’ve already established that Wilson is old. However, that reality will be built into the structure of his next contract. Wilson is the fifth-highest earner in NFL history. This season, Wilson’s one-year deal counts for only $1.2 million against the Steelers cap. He won’t be cheap, but at this stage of his career, and after all the turmoil he dealt with in Denver, it’s difficult to see him playing hardball.
Between $35 to $40 million a year is where the Steelers and Wilson’s agents will haggle. However, across the league, signal callers who are not Hall of Fame-bound are pushing for $60 million annually. If the Steelers can finagle a discount for Wilson, that’s another victory for a front office that's been stingy with investing on the offensive side.
A bird in the hand is worth two in the -burgh
Expecting an upgrade from Wilson in the short term is a pipe dream unless the Steelers are willing to trade assets to move up in the first round. Wilson has developed a rapport with Tomlin, and his teammates and even found harmony with Justin Fields. What are the options next offseason? Sam Darnold is the most high-profile quarterback who could be available and even then, he’d be costly if the Vikings even decide to trade him. If the Steelers aren’t careful they’ll get stuck with Trey Lance and Justin Fields or Jimmy Garoppolo.
An energized George Pickens
George Pickens is the present and future at wideout for the Steelers. There’s some concern about the impact money could have on him. He’s volatile and has a little Draymond Green in him, but he’s immensely talented. A year ago, he led the NFL in yards per reception catching passes from Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.
Before Fields’ benching, the downfield passing attack Pickens led was dismal. Pickens felt like he was on the verge of exploding and wearing passive-aggressive eyeblack stating how f***ing open he was. Pickens has helped unlock Wilson by utilizing his body control to make acrobatic adjustments to WIlson’s pinpoint moonballs while they hang in the air.
Leadership
Wilson’s professionalism has rubbed off on the Steelers. Whereas Aaron Rodgers in New York skipped minicamps and called out teammates, Wilson has supported Justin Field, he’s gone to work without searching for Hard Knocks cameras, stayed out of the press for unnecessary reasons, put his head down and ground. You can tell the team respects him and more importantly, down the line when they do begin grooming a replacement, Wilson is someone for a young quarterback to emulate.