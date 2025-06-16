5 sneaky changes that might decide the NBA champion

These Finals have been incredible. A thrilling heist in Game 1. A stunning upset in Game 3. A classic test of resilience in Game 4.

Where does this series go from here between the Pacers and Thunder? Here’s a look at five key adjustments going into the crucial Game 5.

1. Will the Pacers start using slip screens?

The Thunder finally started switching screen actions with Chet Holmgren in Game 4, and it wore down the Pacers’ offense to a halt. Indiana had carved up the Thunder’s drop coverage with floaters and strong-side kickouts against help. The natural counter is to slip screens. Pascal Siakam might benefit the most, but Myles Turner might actually get going scoring if they can execute well enough.

2. The Jalen Williams–Shai Gilgeous-Alexander two-man game

The Thunder absolutely carved up Indiana in the fourth by running Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the screener for Jalen Williams. This forced the Pacers to switch, which separated Andrew Nembhard from SGA. Can Indiana blitz it effectively? Can they fight over the screen? Can they scram it? Or is it as simple as Aaron Nesmith defending SGA better?

3. The Thunder have a math problem

The Thunder are not creating enough threes in this series. They managed it in Game 4 by getting to the line for what I think was 7,000 free throws, but without Scott Foster on the call, they might have to make some shots, and that means they’ll need threes.

4. Will the Thunder keep playing small?

Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are minus020 together in this series. Jalen Williams and Wallace are minus-17 as are Lu Dort and Wallace. Wallace just hasn’t been a fit. Does Mark Daigneault move Alex Caruso into the starting/closing lineup and go away from double-big again?

5. Can the Pacers count on more from Bennedict Mathurin?

After Bennedict Mathurin’s big Game 3, he was quiet in Game 4 and then missed a bunch of key free throws. Can they get him going offensively on the road? Will Indiana’s bench find a way to be what they were in Game 3 again?

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings | Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

NBA non-news roundup

Usually, we ran down what happened in the league over the weekend. Here’s what you didn’t miss.

The Knicks still don’t have a head coach after requesting interviews with every current coach in the league. Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins are coming in for interviews, presumably wearing pins that say “Your Best 18th Choice.”

The Suns still haven’t traded Kevin Durant. Whether they’re waiting for the Finals to wrap up not to steal the spotlight or still evaluating suitors, there seems to be some tension between the teams KD feels are best for him (Houston and San Antonio) and the teams that can give the Suns the best return.

The Nuggets still don’t have a President of Basketball Operations or a full-time GM. Ben Tenzer is managing the front office, but Denver has yet to make an official hiring with 10 days left before the NBA Draft, although Denver doesn’t have a pick in either round, which is partially why they need a new GM.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Three | Justin Ford/GettyImages

What changes with the Desmond Bane trade:

Memphis breaks down one major contract into two smaller ones: the Grizzlies can now package multiple role players and multiple picks if an upgrade comes available, something they struggled with in trade talks for OG Anunoby and Cam Johnson last year.

Orlando gets out in front of their need: Instead of getting caught in potential bidding wars for the offensive upgrade they were looking for, they threw four picks at Memphis for Bane and got the right guy who is the right fit on the right contract at the right age. There’s value in not having to engage in bidding wars which take time in free agency.