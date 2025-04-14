5 still-available free agents Houston Texans must scramble to sign

While most of the top free agents are off the board at this point, there are still depth signings that can help a team out in the NFL. The Houston Texans weren't as active in free agency as they've been in past seasons, but now that the players left will mostly sign cheap contracts, Houston should be scouring the market.

The Texans still have clear needs at multiple positions, especially along the offensive line. Houston will likely use the draft to fill most holes, but adding veteran depth in the trenches can help rebuild a unit that was, frankly, very bad last season.

Here are five free agents who are still available that the Texans should sign to shore up depth ahead of the NFL Draft.

Ameer Abdullah - Running Back

Joe Mixon is locked in as the No. 1 running back in Houston, but there are questions behind him. Dameon Pierce was really good as a rookie in 2022 but has steadily dropped in production since. He had 293 rushing yards last season, but 92 of those came on one single play.

One thing Houston could use is competition for Dare Ogunbowale for the primary receiving back role. Ogunbowale caught 19 passes last year and seems to have the coaching staff's trust, but with a new OC in tow this season, adding another body to that battle can't hurt.

Ameer Abdullah caught a career-high 40 passes last year and also finished with his most rushing yards since 2017. The veteran back would be a cheap addition who could serve as a useful backup to Joe Mixon.

Elijah Moore - Wide Receiver

Houston added Christian Kirk this offseason, but the team still has a need at receiver because of the health uncertainty surrounding Tank Dell, who has suffered season-ending injuries in both of his NFL seasons.

Elijah Moore has been a solid contributor across his four NFL seasons, though he hasn't lived up to his second-round draft status.

His best spot is the slot, which also happens to be Kirk's best spot, but Houston can figure that out. Moore's foot speed would make him an intriguing deep threat for quarterback C.J. Stroud on a one-year prove-it deal.

Brandon Scherff - Offensive Guard

This one might be tricky. Yes, the Texans have a serious need at guard and Brandon Scherff would likely be able to instantly move into a starting role, but the veteran guard made $16.5 million last year in Jacksonville. If he's looking for another big contract, it might explain why he remains on the free-agent market.

However, if Scherff is willing to take a major pay cut for a chance to be part of a winning team, Houston should 100 percent be in touch with his agent. He'd be a consistent presence on the offensive line and could help improve the team's poor interior offensive line play.

David Andrews - Center

Center was a huge need this offseason for the Texans, but at the moment, it looks like they're still counting on Jarrett Patterson or Juice Scruggs to man the position.

That's probably not the best decision, considering how last year went.

Veteran center David Andrews played just four games last year for New England before having shoulder surgery, ending his season. If he has recovered fully from that, he can be a low-cost option to bulk up the center position for the Texans.

Linval Joseph - Defensive Tackle

Houston could still use depth in the interior of the defensive line. The team added Sheldon Rankins this offseason but the depth behind him and Tim Settle Jr. remains a bit of a weak spot for Houston.

Linval Joseph's best days are certainly behind him. The two-time Pro Bowler had just 19 tackles for the Cowboys last year, which came after a 2023 year where he had only 12. Those are his two lowest figures since his rookie campaign.

But Houston wouldn't need Joseph to start. The team would just need to employ him as a veteran rotational piece, someone who can give them a big body up front when Rankins or Settle go to the bench. He should still be capable of that.