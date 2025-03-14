5 still-available free agents Packers must scramble to sign

Packers fans hoping their team would make a multitude of splashy free-agent signings have been disappointed to date. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff have opted for quality over quantity. That restraint should help the team's salary structure, but it also means the organization has plenty of holes left to fill on the open market.

The move to land Aaron Banks does a lot to solidify head coach Matt LaFleur's offensive line. The weakness of the interior group was a large contributing factor to the Packers' playoff loss to the Eagles. Giving quarterback Jordan Love a clean pocket to throw from is always a priority in Green Bay and in theory, Banks can help them do just that.

The other significant free agent signing is a bit harder to figure out. Nate Hobbs is a good nickel corner but that was also rookie Javon Bullard's best position last year. In theory, this move can allow Bullard go back to safety full-time but it's unclear how that transition might go in the long run for the former Georgia standout.

It's possible Gutekunst could see Hobbs as an option on the outside which would help soften the blow of Jaire Alexander's likely departure. It's expected tha the veteran cornerback will be traded or released in the coming days.

Add it all up and there's still plenty of shopping left for the Packers to do in free agency. Targeting the following five free agents would make a lot of sense for the team heading into 2025.

1. Rasul Douglas

Even if Green Bay wants to give Hobbs the chance to move back to the outside they need to sign a safety net. Bringing veteran Rasul Douglas back to the team would accomplish that in a major way.

Douglas is not going to be a star but he can be a competent starter on the outside. He's better suited to be a No. 2 but the Packers cannot afford to be picky at this stage of hte offseason.

The fact that Douglas hasn't gotten a sizeable deal from another team gives the Packers to swoop him and land him on a bargain contract. A one or two-year deal with moderate guarantees could turn into a value contract for Green Bay both on the field and on their cap sheet.

2. Asante Samuel Jr.

If the Packers want to take a bigger swing at corner than going after Asante Samuel Jr. is the move to chase. His persistent injury issues have caused some teams to avoid him on the open market but it only takes one team to be comfortable with his medicals to get him paid.

A performance incentive-laden contract could prove to be a shrewd play for the Packers when it comes to the talented corner. He's the best pure cover corner left on the board by a wide margin. Signing him would give Green Bay the ability to utilize their premium draft picks on another position. They may not want to sign another injury risk to replace Alexander but Samuel could pay off in a big way.

3. Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari is not going to suddenly blossom into the dominant edge rusher some scouts believed he could be coming into the NFL. That does not mean he can't give the Packers value in free agency. They lack a true speed rusher on the edge and Ojulari could fill that role for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.

He lacks the size and strength required to set the edge against the run but he could be an efficient situational pass rusher. The Packers were rumored to be in trade talks with the Giants to land Ojulari last season before he suffered an injury that ended his campaign. It's easy to foresee a scenario where they go back for him in free agency.

4. Amari Cooper

The Packers need to add another competent wide receiver to their pass-catching group to replace Christian Watson. Amari Cooper is one of a handful of veterans who might want to come to Green Bay on a one-year deal.

Cooper isn't a superstar and his drop issues are a concern for a Packers' offense that already has several receivers with that weakness. He would have been a poor value signing early in free agency but now that his price has dropped he could be a value play for Green Bay.

5. Nick Chubb

Green Bay is already paying Josh Jacobs a small fortune to be their No. 1 running back. That does not leave a lot of money left over for a secondary back but Nick Chubb isn't in a position to command a big payday.

What he should be looking for is an offense that fits his physical running style between the tackles. The Packers are a great stylistic fit for him if he has any juice left in the tank. A one-year deal that gives him a chance to reestablish his value would benefit the Packers and Chubb.