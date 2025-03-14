5 still-available free agents the Steelers must scramble to sign

As the first week of free agency comes to a close, the Pittsburgh Steelers are presumably doing their due diligence to continue constructing their incomplete roster. Most of the high-profile names have been scooped up expeditiously, but a few stragglers are available.

This is when the diamonds in the rough are found. A year ago, the Eagles signing Zach Baun to a one-year deal was virtually ignored. The Vikings' acquisition of Sam Darnold was an afterthought compared to Kirk Cousins resuming his storied career in Atlanta for four years and $180 million. Here are five free agents who are still available for the Steelers to pursue.

Aaron Rodgers

It’s hard to believe Rodgers is entering free agency for possibly the last time as every bottom-rung team’s safety choice, but he only has his own decisions to blame for the present status of his career. Rodgers isn't ideal, but options are limited. Pittsburgh appeared to be closing in on a deal for the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer on Tuesday, but in classic Rodgers fashion, he's delayed, but his decision leading to complaints about him repeatedly making a sideshow out of his chosen profession.

Last season, Rodgers threw for nearly 3,900 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and his second-lowest single-season QBR. The case for Rodgers is that the New York Jets tank the value of every single quarterback who starts for them. A bounce-back season could be in order, but keep in mind that for the second time in three years, Rodgers earned a QBR under 50 after never recording one that low in 15 years prior. If Tomlin can grind one more spectacular season out of Rodgers, this team can make a run in the AFC.

J.K Dobbins

Dobbins had his best season as a starter in the Greg Roman-Jim Harbaugh scheme. He was briefly placed on injured reserve, which is the only reason he did not produce his first 1,000-yard NFL season. Besides, they just lost Najee Harris to the Chargers, so an informal exchange seems apropos. He’s younger than Nick Chubb, but on the downside, he's equally injury-prone. Rico Dowdle’s decision to sign with the Carolina Panthers eliminated that option, so Dobbins is the best running back left on the market. The Steelers could opt for one of the twin Buckeye running backs in next month's draft, but Dobbins is a gifted one-cut runner who would thrive in Arthur Smith's zone scheme.

Mike Hilton

A year ago, the Steelers brought Cam Sutton back into the fold. Unfortunately, that experiment failed as he contributed to the defensive breakdowns, which hindered the pass defense. Hilton, 31, is another former Steeler who raised his profile after leaving. Hilton would also join Darius Slay in the secondary, and having two 30-plus corners fermenting in the secondary doesn’t bode well for any team, but Hilton’s familiarity, dexterity as an edge blitzer, and coverage ability make him a consummate fit for Pittsburgh.

Tyler Lockett

It’s not exactly clear yet what the Steelers have in receiver Roman Wilson. Pittsburgh’s third-round pick in 2024 missed his entire rookie season rehabbing injuries. Calvin Austin stepped up admirably, but Lockett is a proven commodity and has been one of the NFL’s best deep threats for about a decade. It’s worth kicking the tires on Lockett, even if he logged 74 receptions for a career-low 600 yards and just two touchdowns in 2024. Especially if the Steelers have to turn the page back to Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson

There goes that man again. Scoff at Wilson reuniting with an upgraded Steelers offensive arsenal, but last season he earned a higher quarterback rating than Rodgers, and is nearly five years younger.

Until the Steelers' final five games, Wilson played like "Mr. Unlimited." Unfortunately, he was throwing to Calvin Austin and Pat Freiermuth as his top receivers for much of December. Eventually, defenses locked in on Pickens, and Wilson had no other outlets to turn to. His inability to see the middle of the field and take what coverages were giving him also played into what ailed the passing attack in the season's final stretch. At this point, he’s more of a last-ditch option in case Mason Rudolph is still the most qualified quarterback on the depth chart next week.