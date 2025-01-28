Building the ultimate 5-team blockbuster trade to move Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, and Zach LaVine
As the trade deadline approaches, some of the biggest names in the league have been rumored to be on the move, setting the stage for potential blockbuster deals. The Miami Heat are seeking value for Jimmy Butler, the Phoenix Suns have quietly entertained moving Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton’s declining production is being questioned, and the Chicago Bulls have, once again, put Zach LaVine on the market.
But what if there was a scenario where all these superstars found new homes and every team involved came out as winners? While most trades are typically lopsided, a daring five-team deal could solve multiple issues across the league. Here’s how it could look:
The 5-team trade to move Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal and Khris Middleton
- Miami Heat receive: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, 2025 second-round pick (via Phoenix)
- Milwaukee Bucks receive: Zach LaVine, Cody Martin
- Phoenix Suns receive: Jimmy Butler, Torrey Craig
- Charlotte Hornets receive: Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, 2026 second-round pick (via Miami), 2031 second-round pick (via Milwaukee).
- Chicago Bulls receive: Bradley Beal, Ryan Dunn, three first-round picks (via Phoenix), one first-round pick (via Milwaukee).
Breaking down the trade team by team:
Miami Heat:
In their quest to find a suitor for Jimmy Butler, the Heat would likely need to include a third party for salary-matching purposes. This deal nets Miami two impactful players in Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
Middleton, currently underwhelming with 12.5 points on 36.8 percent shooting, could benefit from a change of scenery. While injuries from last season’s playoffs may have hindered his production, joining a competitive Heat team might reignite his motivation. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis, averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds as Milwaukee’s sixth man, would bring energy and depth to Miami’s frontcourt rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks:
Acquiring Zach LaVine would be a dream scenario for the Milwaukee Bucks, giving them a dynamic third option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. LaVine’s scoring prowess — 24.0 points per game on career-high efficiency from both two and 3-point range — would perfectly complement Milwaukee’s system. His ability to create his own shot and play off Giannis and Dame would make the Bucks a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Adding Cody Martin as a reliable role player further strengthens Milwaukee’s bench, providing efficient shooting and solid defensive play.
Phoenix Suns:
For the Suns, trading Bradley Beal for Jimmy Butler addresses their need for a reliable two-way presence. Butler’s ability to contribute on both ends of the floor would be a perfect complement to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Despite Beal’s no-trade clause complicating negotiations, Butler’s 17.0 points, 1.1 steals, and 54 percent shooting offer a more consistent and dependable option than Beal, who has struggled with inefficiency and injuries this season.
Additionally, the Suns would reacquire Torrey Craig, a familiar face who excelled during his previous stint in Phoenix. Craig’s defensive versatility and 3-point shooting would bolster the Suns’ bench in crucial moments.
Charlotte Hornets:
With one of the league’s worst records, the Charlotte Hornets enter the trade primarily to balance salaries. They receive Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp, two players who could thrive in expanded roles on a rebuilding team. Even if Charlotte decides to flip them for more draft picks, the Hornets wouldn’t leave this trade empty-handed, securing two second-round picks as future assets.
Chicago Bulls:
Of all the teams involved, the Bulls arguably walk away as the biggest winners. Trading Zach LaVine for Bradley Beal, Ryan Dunn, and four first-round picks reshapes their roster with long-term potential.
Beal, despite his hefty contract, would immediately become Chicago’s top scoring option. A fresh start in Chicago could rejuvenate his career and align him with a team looking to make a playoff push. Additionally, rookie Ryan Dunn offers promising upside, averaging 7.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting in limited minutes. His ability as a stretch-forward would be an ideal fit off the bench.
The three first-round picks from Phoenix and one from Milwaukee would also help the Bulls rebuild or package assets for future trades, giving them a chance to lay the foundation for sustained success.
Why this trade works:
This five-team trade balances each team’s goals, whether it’s contending now or building for the future. While blockbuster trades often favor one side, this hypothetical scenario ensures all parties address their needs. From the Heat and Suns reshuffling their rosters to the Bucks bolstering their championship hopes, the Hornets adding youth, and the Bulls securing long-term assets, this deal is a win-win for everyone involved.