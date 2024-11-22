5 teams Daniel Jones should sign up for a paid vacation with after Giants release
The New York Giants officially waived Daniel Jones on Friday, a surprising (but not really) move that paves the way for Tommy Devito to finish the season under center. Drew Lock is QB2, after all!
This has been a disastrous PR week for the Giants, who embarrassed Jones in practice and weaponized his own professionalism against him. Benching Jones and punting on this season is one thing, but blatantly disrespecting him was a bridge too far. Giants fans were understandably tired of Jones, but the dude put on the pads and tried his best. He deserved a little bit more grace on his way out the door.
Now he's free to join whichever team finds itself in need of a new backup quarterback. Hell, there might even be a place for Jones to start again. His 2024 campaign isn't necessarily dead yet. At 27 years old, Jones still has a future in the NFL, contrary to popular sentiment. Here are a few teams that make for especially strong fits to finish out the season.
5. Daniel Jones can provide Tua Tagovailoa insurance for the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are slowly but surely attempting to get back into the postseason mix after a concussion sidelined Tua Tagovailoa for several weeks earlier in the campaign. With Tua's history of head trauma, there are understandable concerns about his long-term health. Another bad hit, and Tagovailoa's entire future comes into sharp focus.
Miami's current backup options are... underwhelming. Scoop Huntley couldn't cut it. Skylar Thompson isn't an NFL quarterback. Daniel Jones, for all his faults, is definitely an NFL quarterback, and his skill set should be viewed more favorably as a full-time backup. Especially if he's graced with the Dolphins' explosive playmaking corps and dynamic play-calling. Jones never had Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle to throw to in New York.
This would presumably be a temporary arrangement, but if the Dolphins are serious about winning games this season, getting a real alternative at quarterback is essential. Tagovailoa is locked up on a long-term contract, so he is the QB of the future in Miami, but as the Dolphins know, injuries can strike at random. With Tua, the chance for genuinely devastating injury is higher than most. When folks start debating whether or not he should retire out of concern for his safety, it's worth taking note.
4. Daniel Jones can give the Panthers what Bryce Young can't
The Carolina Panthers have won two straight, including a 20-17 squeaker against Jones and the Giants a couple weeks ago. That was the final straw for the Giants, but it could be a blessing in disguise for Carolina. Despite their recent success, the Panthers still aren't getting much from former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, couldn't produce much in his brief starting stint.
What if the Panthers dial up Jones for an extended trial run. Young's tenure in Carolina isn't done, but he's on thin ice. The weak 2025 draft class at quarterback could dissuade the Panthers from tacking on a rookie quarterback this summer. Perhaps it's Jones who gets a chance to win the job moving forward.
This would be a fitting arrangement for Jones, who grew up in the Charlotte area and attended Duke. The Panthers are his hometown team, and it's hard to imagine a better place for Jones to potentially revive his reputation. If he can save the Panthers from this purgatory, well, that is a sterling mark on Jones' record.
3. Daniel Jones might be in line to start for the wayward Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Gardner Minshew continues to one-up his own disappointments with each passing week, but Aidan O'Connell is hurt (and himself not great) and Desmond Ridder is, well, Desmond Ridder. If the Raiders had a more viable alternative, it's fairly clear that Minshew wouldn't be taking snaps with the first team.
Enter Danny Dimes, who for all his issues over the years, is absolutely a more dynamic arm talent than Gardner Minshew. There's some semblance of upside with Jones, who has spent his entire career behind a ramshackle Giants O-line, with limited playmakers at his disposal. The Raiders aren't exactly an optimal offensive environment, but it's worth a shot. New York was clearly a toxic environment for Jones this season. Las Vegas offers a chance at a fresh start.
It has been a disappointing first full season for Antonio Pierce as the Raiders head coach. Not much has gone right for this team, from injuries to a chronic void at quarterback. Who would've thought folks might actually start to miss Jimmy Garoppolo? Tom Brady has taken over as a minority owner, which means Jones would have a real mentorship figure in the organization. This is absolutely worth a shot, and it probably represents Jones' best path to an immediate starting gig.
2. Daniel Jones can replace Kenny Pickett for the first-place Eagles
This is the Howie Roseman special, no? Buy low on the disgruntled and discarded former first-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles attempted such a coup with Kenny Pickett last summer, but Pickett has underwhelmed in his limited exposure as backup quarterback. The Eagles are obviously counting on Jalen Hurts remaining healthy and productive down the stretch, but there's no harm in searching for a more suitable alternative, just in case.
Jones would reunite with Saquon Barkley, opening a whole new world of possible hilarity should he ever get a chance to perform well in an Eagles uniform. Just imagine the Daniel Jones-led Birds toppling the Giants head-to-head while Barkley racks up 150 yards and two scores. That's a fun thought, no?
The chance to win big with a division rival, even if he's riding the bench, ought to be appealing for Jones. It's a good opportunity to rub salt in the Giants' wound and boost his resume a little bit. Even if he's not playing on Sundays, Jones would still get the chance to practice with a dynamic Eagles offense and learn the ropes from an established winning quarterback in Hurts. This could be a valuable learning experience.
1. Daniel Jones on the Cowboys is objectively the funniest outcome here
The Dallas Cowboys are trudging through a losing season with Cooper Rush at the helm right now. Nobody has faith in Trey Lance, despite Jerry Jones' ill-advised investment in the former No. 3 pick, and Dak Prescott is done for the season. Jones would have a legitimate path to starting football games in Dallas.
Now, would Jones be set up for success with America's team? Probably not. The Cowboys offense is an imbalanced mess. Their complete inability to run the football puts a lot of stress on the quarterback. Dallas would be asking a lot of Jones, and that's probably not ideal for a quarterback who needs a reset and a patient hand.
This Cowboys season is already in the toilet, but a desperation move for Daniel Jones has Jerry Jones written all over it. Odds are Lance or Rush would get the axe, with Danny Dimes propped up as the big-name, ultra-cheap savior that never will be. (Jerry) Jones loves to take shortcuts, but more than that, he loves to dominate the media cycle. This is a surefire ticket to primetime ESPN discourse for the rest of the season.
Jones should probably steer clear of the Cowboys circus for his own benefit, but Dallas does stand out as a potential destination for obvious reasons.