Going above and beyond: 5 teams that have surpassed expectations in the Champions League
This season has seen the introduction of a new format for the Champions League. Since the competition's inception in 1992, when it replaced the European Cup, it has been played with group stages which have, this season, been abandoned for a league table format and more games for each team.
While still in its infancy, the new-look Champions League has caused mixed opinion. While many have asked why there was any need to change the pre-existing format, it could be argued that the league table style of competition gives teams that, in comparison to continental juggernauts, are quite small, a better chance of reaching the knockout stages.
The league bracket of the competition is not yet at a close, but there is a clear picture of which teams are poised to advance automatically, reach the play-offs or be eliminated. With that being said, which five teams so far have surpassed expectations in the Champions League?
5. Celtic
Six games into the Champions League, Celtic are in a position they would not often find themselves in when the competition had traditional group stages. They have lost just one game, fewer defeats than Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, among many other teams.
Brendan Rodgers’ side will most likely not qualify automatically for the next round, but their current position, should they be able to hold it, would see them qualify for the play-off round, from which they could reach the knock-out stages should they be given a draw against a team they’re capable of beating.
Celtic have Young Boys and Aston Villa left to play, home and away respectively. While they certainly won’t be easy ties, the Bhoys will no doubt be boosted by the fact that advancing to the next stage of the competition is a more than feasible possibility.
4. Lille
Domestically, after 15 games played, Lille are 10 points adrift of Ligue 1’s summit. Their 27 points has them placed fifth, a more than solid start to their campaign that sees them positioned nicely to contend for European football once again. In the Champions League, Lille have lost just one game.
The French side’s sole defeat, not including a loss to Slavia Prague in qualifying, came against Sporting who, then under the management of Ruben Amorim, enjoyed a stellar opening few months of the season. Elsewhere, Lille have faced and beaten Atletico Madrid, Bologna and Sturm Graz while drawing with Italian giants Juventus.
The best of the best, though, came when Lille hosted and beat Real Madrid, defending champions of Spain and defending Champions League winners, winning through a Jonathan David penalty. With two games remaining, Lille are placed within the top eight and have a brilliant chance to advance automatically.
3. Stade Brestois
It has been an incredible few years for Stade Brestois in recent years. The French side earned promotion to Ligue 1 in 2019, having spent a near-equal amount of time in the first and second division of French football. In 2023, after a few years of establishing themselves in the mid-table, Brest appointed Eric Roy as manager.
In Roy’s first campaign with the club, he guided them to a third-placed finish in the league, a brilliant underdog story that saw them qualify for the Champions League. Despite many expecting very little from the French side, they have lost just one of their first six games in Europe, a 3-0 defeat away at Spanish giants Barcelona.
Otherwise, Brest have put together a run that sees them sat within the top eight, having drawn with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and beaten PSV, Sparta Prague, RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz. The club have benefitted from the opponents they have faced and could perhaps continue to shock onlookers in the near future.
2. Aston Villa
When Aston Villa made the decision to sack Steven Gerrard and replace him with Unai Emery, they could have hardly imagined that within two years, they would be back within the pantheon of Europe’s elite. The club were in a relegation battle when Emery was appointed and despite that, he guided them to Conference League qualification.
The following season, Emery’s first full term in charge, Aston Villa reached the Conference League semi-final as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in four decades. In the prestigious competition this year, Villa have strongly positioned themselves for qualification to the next round.
Sitting fifth in the table at the time of writing, Aston Villa’s only loss in Europe thus far came against Club Brugge through a penalty given at Villa’s fault. Aside from that, the Villans have drawn once and won four matches, including a famous victory against Bayern Munich, their opponents when they won the 1982 European Cup.
1. Liverpool
All were curious as to what direction Liverpool would go in when it was announced that, ahead of the 2024-25 season, Jurgen Klopp would be departing. They chose to replace him with then-Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and in the campaign thus far, the Reds have enjoyed a thunderous start, sitting atop both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Liverpool are yet to drop any points in the Champions League. Of the six games they have featured in, they have played and beaten AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Girona. While, mathematically, they could still drop out of the top eight, it is realistic that Liverpool have already secured their place in the knock-out stages.
In January, Liverpool will play Lille and PSV in their final league stage games. No doubt, they have an eye on progressing deep into the competition and continuing the stellar form they have displayed thus far under their new manager.