5 teams that need to ace 2025 NFL Draft after face-planting in free agency

The NFL free agency began on March 10 with a legal tampering period, and it seems like it was pretty much over in a few days, with teams announcing their signings but could not make it official until last Wednesday.

What made this team more hectic was the number of star players, who was traded such as Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, and DK Metcalf. That added more intrigue this offseason compared to other years.

Though there are still free agent available and more surprise trades could be in the works, many teams are now focused on the upcoming NFL Draft. Great teams have strong cores built through the draft, and they do not need to spend a lot in free agency or can withstand many players leaving like the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Here are five teams that needs to nail this year's draft after free agency.

Cleveland Browns

The Myles Garrett saga ended on a whimper when he finally dropped his trade demand and re-upped with the Cleveland Browns on a four-year, $160 million contract. While most fans might be elated that Garrett staying put, the team remains far from being competitive. Paying both Garrett and Deshaun Watson will put massive pressure on general manager Andrew Berry, who is not exactly enamored by the fans.

While Garrett is happy to be paid, the reality is his Browns are a bad team. Whether it is Cam Ward, Sheduer Sanders, or even Russell Wilson, they must resolve the quarterback position even after acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Eagles. They could also lose free agent running back Nick Chubb, a fan favorite, as he has suffered so many injuries that have slowed him down significantly.

They also have to draft another left tackle after Jedrick Wills failed to develop and remains a free agent, due to his questionable work ethic and efforts both on and off the field.

Dallas Cowboys

The theme of the Dallas Cowboys' free agency has been bargain-hunting. Outside of re-signing Osa Odighizuwa, giving Cowboys fans hope that they might spend more this off-season, their signings have been running back Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and edge rusher Payton Turner to one-year deals.

They also signed Solomon Thomas, a former second overall pick, who have bounced around the league, and traded for former Buffalo Bills first round pick Kaiir Elam, a desperate attempt to salvage former first round picks, who did not pan out elsewhere has emerged. They also have to replace future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin, who retired this off-season as well.

They have drafted well under Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, and he will likely have to hit in the draft moving forward in order for the Cowboys to be even competitive in the NFC East because Jerry Jones is not going to spend in free agency.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik this offseason, after the offense sputtered in his second year. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times last season and was sacked 8 times in a playoff loss to the Kansas Chiefs.

Yet, they have traded away their starting guard Kenyon Green to Philadelphia in exchange for veteran safety C.J. Gardner Johnson, and then dealt their left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. The latter trade doesn't exactly help the Texans out. They recently added veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, who replaces Green. They also added Ed Ingram from the Minnesota Vikings via trade, but was ranked 66th among 77 qualified guards last season.

They must focus on adding more offensive line help in the draft to keep Stroud from getting mauled in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have suffered the most significant losses this offseason over any other teams. Gone are Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Aaron Banks.

Their notable additions have been tight end Luke Farrell, wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson, and quarterback Mac Jones.

They are trying to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to an extension, which is not going to be cheap and could further strain their salary cap in the future. They must nail this year's draft in order to fill many roster spots that became available. After coming off a disappointing 6-11 season last year, the 49ers fans must face the reality of a painful rebuild John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan is about to embark on.

Tennessee Titans

Picking first overall in this year's draft, the Tennessee Titans have been on the clock all offseason. They used free agency to bolster their offensive line. But many experts believe they overpaid for Dan Moore Jr. At least signing Moore allows J.C. Latham to move to right tackle, which they hope would stabilize the tackle positions.

With the draft taking place next month, they must now determine if drafting Cam Ward first overall is worth the gamble or sign a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson to compete with Will Levis this upcoming season to draft either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter instead and take a chance of drafting a quarterback next year.

After finishing 3-14 in 2024, this team needs a lot of help on both sides of the ball. They can't afford to miss not only their first overall pick, but also the rest of the picks as well.