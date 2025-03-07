5 things we've already learned about the Yankees in the first 3 weeks of Spring Training

The Yankees front office knows better than to overreact to anything that happens during Spring Training. With that being said, performances down in Florida can be a useful data point for a franchise that's driven by analytics.

The more playing time any player gets from manager Aaron Boone in the preseason the easier it is to draw meaningful conclusions. This piece will focus on five interesting nuggets that the Yankees have already learned about players that feature in their long-term plans. Fans in the Bronx should focus in on these five trends as valuable pieces of data from their favorite team's efforts in Spring Training.

1. Cody Bellinger is ready for the regular season

In many ways, the Yankees' decision to trade for Cody Bellinger has flown under the radar during Spring Training. The signing of Max Fried and acquisition of Devin Williams have seemed to overshadow New York's move for the veteran outfielder.

If Bellinger's Spring Training performance is any indication he's going to get off to a hot start once the team embarks on their 2025 campaign. He's hitting .438 in six games down in Florida and has a double and homerun to his name.

None of that means Bellinger is prepared to fill in for Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of Boone's order but it does signify his ability to be a quality hitter from the left side. His power numbers should pop this year when playing half of his games in Yankee Stadium. 25 home runs isn't out of reach for the former MVP if he takes full advantage of the short porch in his home park's right field.

2. Spencer Jones has a massive strength and a massive weakness

Spencer Jones has done enough in Spring Training to confirm anyone's feelings about him as a prospect. On one hand, he's slugged two home runs which is powering him to a 1.000 slugging percentage. On the other, he's struck out six times in just 14 plate appearances.

Making solid contact is what's holding Jones back from advancing up New York's minor league ranks. There's no question he has elite power but he needs to find a way to hit at a decent average to become a quality starter at the MLB level.

If he does find a way to square up more balls it's obvious he can hit the ball with authority. That, combined with his speed and athleticism give him the ceiling of an All-Star outfielder. Right now, he's a high ceiling prospect with a low floor. He's failed to take a step forward this spring which could damage his stock with the organization.

3. Austin Wells could win the leadoff spot

Austin Wells is not the classic speedy leadoff hitter that the Yankees are used to seeing open games. He does, however, get on base at a healthy percentage that can allow him to set the table for the team's sluggers.

That's why Boone is giving him a clear opportunity to hit in the leadoff spot this Spring. Wells has responded by posing a .455 OBP in his four appearances. That isn't a large sample size but it does give an indication that Wells is ready to take on the responsibility of leading off for a legitimate World Series contender.

There's still time for someone to beat Wells out, but he is in the driver's seat at the moment. That's a healthy step forward for a player the organization believes has All-Star potential.

4. Will Warren is ready for the bigs

Marcus Stroman is the odds-on favorite to take Luis Gil's spot in the starting rotation but Will Warren has been the best Yankees pitcher this spring. He's allowed one unearned run over his eight innings pitched while punching out 11 batters.

It's unclear whether the Yankees might consider allowing Warren to start the season in the big league bullpen. The best long-term outcome for the talented righty is to become a quality No. 3 or 4 starter. The team might opt to start him in the minors to continue his progression as a starter.

That would rob Boone of a bullpen arm that could help them maximize their win total in 2025. He's ready for a role with the Yankees it's just a matter of timing.

5. Marcus Stroman is not ready for Opening Day

The Yankees have every right to be concerned about Marcus Stroman's readiness to take the ball when New York plays their fifth game of the season. He's given up four earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched this spring and he's already given up two home runs.

Admittedly, the purpose of Spring Training is for veterans like Stroman to work things out before the regular season begins. It's possible he is not yet trying to maximize his results. The higher-ups with the team certainly hope that is the case.

At the very least, Stroman should understand that he is working with a short leash. The team was actively shopping him before Gil's injury for a reason. They are not convinced he can be a factor in the postseason. If he falters early in the season the team won't hesitate to pull him from the rotation and go with a younger option.