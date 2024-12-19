5 things the Packers still need to fix before the playoffs
The Packers sport a shiny 10-4 record heading into their Monday night matchup against the Saints. The problem for Green Bay is that's only good enough for third-place inside their own division. Trailing both the Lions and the Vikings in the NFC North shows the Packers have plenty of work to do before they embark on what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run.
There's more good than bad to focus on in Green Bay at the moment but head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff need to focus their attention on shoring up some key weaknesses. It's too late for the Packers to make significant roster moves so it's imperative they solve these problems from within. Mitigating the following five weaknesses could be the difference between a Super Bowl appearance and an early flameout for Green Bay.
Packers problem No. 1: Finding a second edge-rusher
Some Packers fans might say their favorite team still needs to find a No. 1 edge-rusher but Rashan Gary holds that role for now. He needs a partner on the other side of the defensive line to step up if he's not going to face regular double-teams in the playoffs.
The Packers drafted Lukas Van Ness in the first round to be that guy but he's failed to live up to his draft hype. Instead, it's Kingsley Enagbare who appears poised to be the other starter at defensive end down the stretch. He's shown flashes of excellence in recent weeks, but still only has five sacks on the campaign.
Expect the Packers to continue to play things by committee along their defensive front. If Enagbare can stay hot it would simplify things for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and his staff. If not, an increased percentage of blitzes will be in the cards for Green Bay's defense.
Packers problem No. 2: Find a better center
Josh Myers is one of the bigger names on the Packers' offensive line but this season he's been the worst performer. Green Bay has allowed pressure up the middle time and time again when facing quality opposition.
It's not as if Myers has been any better generating push for Josh Jacobs and his team's running backs. His PFF grade of 50.6 on the year ranks 53rd among 61 NFL centers. It's a testament to Myers' teammates that the line has performed so well on the whole despite his poor play.
The challenge for LaFleur and his staff is that internal options are limited. They clearly don't believe rookie Jacob Monk is ready to play or they would have given him more snaps. Elgton Jenkins is a reasonable internal option but he's starting at guard. Reshuffling the line to find a new center would be risky at this point in the season, but it could raise the offense's ceiling in a meaningful way.
Packers problem No. 3: Get healthy in the secondary
The Packers' defense has held up reasonably well against the pass this year despite a rash of injuries in the secondary. It's crucial for Jaire Alexander to get his body right before the postseason arrives. He's the only cornerback on the roster capable of holding up in man coverage against elite wide receivers.
Javon Bullard may only be a rookie but his return to the field is crucial for the Packers too. His versatility gives Hafley and his staff a lot of scheme flexibility. The former Georgia standout has spent time at both nickel corner and safety this season. His ability to play well at both spots gives opposing offenses a lot to consider when he's on the field.
Evan Williams has also missed time due to injury this year but he's looking healthy at the moment. An injury to him down the stretch might torpedo the team's hopes of making a deep playoff run.
Packers problem No. 4: Give Jayden Reed more touches
Jayden Reed did not touch the ball a single time in Green Bay's loss to the Vikings two weeks ago but bounced back with eight touches in last week's win at Seattle. The Packers need to make sure he continues to get a steady diet of opportunities to work with the ball in space for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
Reed is the most explosive wide receiver Jordan Love has to work with. He gives the offense an extra dimension with his ability to produce yards after the catch. The more the Packers get him the ball the more he will draw attention from opposing secondaries. That will only add opportunities for his teammates in the receiver room to make big plays of their own.
Packers problem No. 5: Establish efficiency on the ground
The Packers know they are going to have to win on the road in the postseason due to their inability to win the NFC North. That makes establishing Josh Jacobs and the ground game particularly important to quiet raucous visiting crowds.
Jacobs has produced plenty of yards this season but he's struggled with efficiency. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry on the season but he's had some struggles against tough run defenses. Green Bay cannot afford any down games from Jacobs if they're going to advance in the postseason.
The key for the Packers when it comes to their run game is to avoid being too vanilla. Pounding Jacobs into the line of scrimmage on early downs is no a recipe for success. Instead, they need to throw more on first down to open things up for their feature back. That's when Jacobs and this offense enjoy the most success.