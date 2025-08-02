Aston Martin seems to have come out of nowhere, the battle within Ferrari isn't much of a battle at all and Yuki Tsunoda can't seem to catch a break. Here's what we learned at F1 qualifying in Hungary.

1. Yuki Tsunoda's woes continue, Red Bull struggles overall

Yuki Tsunoda finally had something to cheer about when he put himself into seventh in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying last week, although he wasn't able to convert that into points.

That excitement has continued to evaporate, with his fifth Q3 elimination in eight tries, as he lines up 16th. It'll be an extra level of sting as he only missed out by 24 milliseconds.

Max Verstappen only put himself in P8, saying that even on his out laps that the car felt like he was "driving on ice."

2. Williams' pace falls to nowhere

Last dual Q3: Imola, no double points since Monaco.

Williams are pretty much set to take fifth in the constructors' championship already, a great result for a team that was nowhere just a few years ago.

But the team's overall form has still not stabilized, with their last dual Q3 appearance for Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz being back at Imola, and they haven't achieved double points since Monaco.

Part of it has been a rough first year for Sainz, but after an incredible P6 for Albon at Spa, it's clear the Williams is lacking pace, as neither driver got through to Q3. That's the third time we've seen that in six weekends.

Albon lines up dead last, with Sainz only in 14th.

3. Leclerc continues to easily beat Hamilton

The hype for the inter-team battle at Ferrari was big coming into 2025, but it hasn't lived up to it at all.

Because Leclerc is pretty handily dominating things so far.

With his pole position, Ferrari's first in a grand prix in 2025, Leclerc moves to 10-4 ahead of Lewis Hamilton on qualifying pace. He also comes into this weekend ahead 10-2 in grands prix.

The final two Saturdays before the summer break haven't been kind to Hamilton, who qualified 13th and 16th at Spa and Hungary. Especially after Hamilton showed some classic overtaking skills last week, it's left fans wondering what could have been if he improved on quali pace.

4. Bortoleto picks up the Sauber form

Gabriel Bortoleto has quietly found himself as quite a handy second driver to Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber.

And these last two weekends since Hulkenberg's podium? The Brazilian has truly been the lead driver.

Bortoleto will go for points in three of four grand prixs on Sunday to pair with his third top 10 qualifying effort in four tries that he accomplished on Saturday.

Most notably, Bortoleto put in a time that outran Max Verstappen.

His P7 puts him ahead 8-6 in the head-to-head qualifying battle with Hulkenberg. Bravo Bortoleto.

5. Where has Aston Martin come from?

Aston Martin has had a few false starts in 2025, where they achieved some good practice times, only to have nothing come qualifying and the race.

It took Fernando Alonso quite awhile to find his first points, and then as soon as he found some decent form, Spa was a wakeup call, with a P14 and P17 from the team.

But maybe Hungary represents a new dawn and a new level of pace for the Silverstone team. They can certainly feel proud not only with a P5 and P6, but only being about a tenth off pole time.