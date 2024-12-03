5 Thomas Castellanos transfer destinations to quickly turn teams' QB fortunes around
By John Buhler
I wish it could have worked out for him at Boston College, but I can understand why he is leaving. Former Eagles starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos has already entered the transfer portal after losing the starting job in Chestnut Hill mid-season. He was a fascinating dual-threat playmaker for Jeff Hafley last year and at times this year for Bill O'Brien. Getting benched means he wants to leave.
Wherever Castellanos ends up would be his third college football program of note, as he committed to UCF out of high school. The Waycross, Georgia native could be the spark plug many teams could need to jumpstart their offense during a transitional period. Because he is now back in the transfer portal, Castellanos may be the perfect stop-gap quarterback for a team that is losing its starter.
Even though Boston College is going to a bowl game in O'Brien's first year at the helm, Castellanos will be looking for a new place to play and a new school to enroll at for the spring semester. Obviously, starting time at a Power Four institution would have to be at the top of his wishlist. While losing the starting job at a place like BC is not the best of looks, there is still too much upside to be had with him.
Here are five potential landing spots for Castellanos in the portal, starting with a few closer to home...
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Yes, Georgia did recruit Castellanos out of high school. While the Dawgs may not have prioritized him when he was starring in Waycross, they could use him now. This is probably to be Carson Beck's last year at Georgia. He could return for a super senior season, but let's not count on that. If he does leave, that leaves the Georgia quarterback room in a state of confusion unbeknownst to the program.
Jaden Rashada has starting experience, but Arizona State was dreadful last year with him at the helm of Kenny Dillingham's offense. Gunner Stockton has gotten the most run of any Georgia backups, but he may not be as consistent enough as a passer. Beyond them would be the likes of Ryan Montgomery and Ryan Puglisi, who are complete unknowns. Castellanos is a proven commodity.
I would not be surprised to see Georgia dip into the transfer portal, assuming Beck does turn pro.
4. Auburn Tigers
Auburn is not that far away from where Castellanos played his high school football at. Georgia is the far better program in the region, but Castellanos would have a real opportunity to start right away playing for Hugh Freeze down on The Plains. He is not afraid to let his quarterbacks use their legs. Auburn needs to win big in 2025 for Freeze to get a fourth year leading the program. He is desperate.
To me, Auburn is a boom-or-bust type of transfer portal quarterback destination. The upside is what happens when players like Nick Marshall, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham transfer in. The downside is guys like Payton Thorne being used incorrectly. All things equal, I see Castellanos as a more talented quarterback than Thorne. Maybe he can be the upgrade the Tigers need offensively?
No matter what happens this offseason, Auburn must attack the transfer portal market ferociously.
3. Miami Hurricanes
For as much as I do not trust Mario Cristobal's ability to make the right decisions when the game is on the line, he is one helluva recruiter. Castellanos was born in Miami, and the Hurricanes could use another transfer portal quarterback after having struck gold with Cam Ward coming over from Washington State. As long as Shannon Dawson remains the play-caller, I would entertain Miami here.
A huge advantage the Hurricanes have is being located in a talent-laden part of the country. Cristobal hails from South Florida, so he is able to recruit better than pretty much anyone in his situation. While most of the guys we often talk about with regard to this year's Miami team will probably be turning pro, Castellanos is already a well-known commodity from his two-year run playing quarterback at BC.
The combination of starting opportunities and championship aspirations could be had over at Miami.
2. Florida State Seminoles
I want to believe this past season was the outlier for Florida State. A bad transfer portal addition in the form of D.J. Uiagalelei played a huge part in the Seminoles having an absolutely pitiful 2-10 season. Mike Norvell had to fire both of his coordinators but seems to have struck gold in getting Gus Malzahn to replace Alex Atkins offensively and with Tony White coming over to replace Adam Fuller.
Florida State was one of the teams Boston College beat this season. Castellanos was a problem for the porous Seminoles defense to contain. Given that Tallahassee is not all that far from Waycross, and is in the same conference as BC, I would argue that Castellanos fits the bill of what Florida State wants to do offensively. My biggest concern is that he transferred away from Malzahn over at UCF...
The fit for Castellanos at Florida State is ideal, but the Malzahn hiring could throw a wrench in this.
1. Missouri Tigers
While I think Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Miami could all work out for Castellanos in his third collegiate stop, Missouri is at the top of the list for me. They are one of the schools that has been tied to him most recently in the portal. Brady Cook was a fine college football quarterback, but he is running out of eligibility and was too beat up to be trusted this season. Eliah Drinkwitz must make a decision.
Missouri may finish the season ranked, but the Tigers' 9-3 record feels rather empty. They wasted Luther Burden III's final year in CoMo. Mizzou was a team a year ago that would have made the playoff at 10-2, one that had no problem pushing Ohio State around in the Cotton Bowl. Castellanos may have shown Drinkwitz enough in their early-season matchup that ultimately went Missouri's way.
The Missouri opportunity is as good as any of the others without some of the unnecessary baggage.