5 under the radar difference-makers who NBA contenders should inquire about
By Lior Lampert
The Feb. 6, 2025 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, meaning the rumor mill is churning. High-profile stars like Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson have naturally garnered most of the attention. All of them are needle-movers when right, though they each come with their fair share of baggage and hefty price tags.
Many teams can't justify the risk-reward of acquiring Butler, LaVine and Williamson (or anyone in that vein). Fewer could fiscally facilitate a move of that magnitude in the league's apron era. So, rival front offices must strike a deal and make the money work. Because of this, we could see several small-scale transactions rather than the blockbuster swaps everyone hopes for, similar to last year.
A blueprint for title contenders making marginal upgrades around the edges instead of going big-game hunting has been laid out. With that in mind, several players on the trade market are being overlooked as potentially significant contributors. Nonetheless, these five stand out among the underrated group and should command respectable interest.
5. Jevon Carter, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly 'seeking change,' which can be open to interpretation ($). Are they trying to improve in preparation for a play-in/playoff push or sell parts to jump-start an overdue rebuild? Given their 2025 first-round pick is top-10 protected and owed to the San Antonio Spurs if conveyed, the latter seems more plausible. Regardless, Jevon Carter is expendable, considering he barely plays.
Chicago boasts an oddly deep backcourt, making Carter an afterthought. He's been in and out of the rotation due to the abundance of perimeter options head coach Billy Donovan has at his disposal. However, the seventh-year pro has proven his competence as a depth piece for a ring-chasing club.
Albeit in a limited role, Carter was a part of the Phoenix Suns' Western Conference championship in 2020-21. He joined the squad that took them down in the Finals the following season, the Milwaukee Bucks, who reached the second round of the postseason. His experience and skill set as a scrappy point-of-attack defender who can make threes at a respectable clip (38.5 career percentage) make him sneakily valuable.
4. Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors
Chris Boucher has ostensibly been on the trade block for years to no avail. But this time, it feels more plausible, considering he's slated for unrestricted free agency this summer.
Boucher is in the final season of the three-year, $35.25 million contract extension he signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2022. His expiring salary is a bonus for anyone looking for immediate help without strings attached beyond the 2024-25 campaign. More importantly, he offers someone a versatile frontcourt option with solid scoring ability and attainable defensive upside.
Averaging 10.3 points in 17.4 minutes per game, Boucher is quietly a human microwave. His per-36 scoring rate (21.4) ranks near the top of bench players this season. He's shooting 35.6 percent on 3.8 average three-point attempts, showing the 32-year-old can stretch the floor, a necessity for big men in the Association today.
Even though Boucher is not the rim protector he once was, he boasts a noteworthy blend of length and athleticism. His physical features could shine with a change of scenery -- in a more competitive defensive environment.
3. Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
As the Houston Rockets continue stockpiling talent along the wings, Jae'Sean Tate gets buried further down the depth chart. Minutes for him are hard to find when Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. all take priority. He's also on an expiring contract with a cost-effective $7.565 million salary this season. Why aren't suitors lining up to acquire the former First-Team All-Rookie?
Tate would be a respectable reserve for virtually any other franchise. He's a very physical defender and strong rebounder, especially for someone of his stature (6-foot-4). What the swingman lacks in size is counteracted by his copious energy and unrelenting effort.
While Tate struggles from beyond the arc, his knack for impacting winning in other facets of the game makes him worthy of a flier. Given his place within their rotation and contractual status, it presumably wouldn't cost much to pry him away from Houston.
2. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies rewarded John Konchar with an extension that keeps him signed through the 2026-27 season in 2022. He established himself as an indispensable rotation player for them but has oddly been phased out of the lineup this year.
Memphis has an embarrassment of riches along the wings, and they are just welcoming back Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson. Where does that leave Konchar?
Konchar is an elite rebounder. His 10.3 boards per 36 minutes ranks first in the league among guards. Moreover, he's an above-average asset to any stop unit, as demonstrated by a career 110 defensive rating.
The declining field goal and three-point splits are concerning, but that shouldn't deter teams from kicking the can on Konchar. He does the little things well, and his proficiency in that department translates to winning at the highest level.
1. Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
After playing well above his pay grade on the veteran's minimum in 2023-24, Kelly Oubre Jr. re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this past offseason. Surprisingly, he took another team-friendly deal, but why?
Oubre's low-cost extension was a vote of confidence in Philly's title aspirations. But with 16-27 76ers staring down the barrel of a lost campaign, it's time for them to tank, making him a disposable asset.
An athletic defender with good size and length, Oubre can guard the 1-4 positions on or off the ball. He plays with ruthless tenacity and an infectiously unyielding motor, which profiles nicely for any organization hoping to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
Furthermore, Oubre has flashed his bucket-getting prowess. He averaged 20.3 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022-23 before joining the Sixers. His inconsistency from beyond the arc can be an issue, but a newfound defensive identity has masked that.