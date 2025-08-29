5 underrated players who could single-handedly swing a WNBA playoff series

As the 2025 WNBA Playoffs are quickly approaching, and teams are clinching their spots or climbing the rankings, it can be easy to dismiss teams that are lower in the playoff picture. Multiple squads are fighting for that eighth position right now — like, the Los Angeles Sparks and Golden State Valkyries. There are also teams fighting to remain in contention — like the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm.

While it is too early to determine who those eight teams entering the playoffs will be, we can look at what secret weapons might help them if they do get there. We are all familiar with the big names in the WNBA right now, but let's take a look at some more underrated players who could help swing a playoff series in their teams' favor.

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks currently hold the No. 9 spot in the WNBA standings, and they are fighting their way into the playoff picture. They went on a five-game winning streak last month that helped their chances, but since then have been hot and cold when it comes to winning consistently. On the bright side, if they do make it into the playoffs — they have a weapon in Dearica Hamby that often goes overlooked.

Hamby is having the best season of her 10-year W stint, but I still think she's been a bit underrated this year. She is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. On Tuesday night, she recorded 25 points and 8 rebounds in a loss against Phoenix. If the Sparks end up making the playoffs, she, alongside Cameron Brink — as her minutes increase since returning from injury — could be a real series-swinging duo to be threatened by.

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

While she was an All-Star this season, Nneka Ogwumike's true basketball ability is overlooked. She is not the loudest or boldest player for the Storm, which, in my opinion, is why she is a great candidate for this list. When I think of the Storm's star players this season, my mind goes to Skylar Diggins. But Ogwumike actually leads the team in points and rebounds this season. She averages 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. If the Storm make the playoffs, I could see teams focusing a lot of their energy on Skylar Diggins or Gabby Williams, leaving Ogwumike with an opportunity to start cooking and lead her team through a series.

Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever

It is no secret that Indiana has been dealt an excruciating hand this season in terms of injuries. Injuries have left them without many shooting guards. Sydney Colson is out for the season with an ACL tear, Aari McDonald is also out for the season with an injury, and most recently, Sophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury. Not to mention, the Fever have been playing without Caitlin Clark for the majority of this year — it is unclear when or if we will see her again this season.

With that being said, Lexie Hull, who was not a consistent starter at the beginning of the season, has had some great games recently. She is another player who might have gone under the radar in previous seasons, and even earlier in this one — but she can show out when she needs to. Just last week, she recorded a career-high 23 points against the Minnesota Lynx, shooting 4 of 7 from three. Even if Clark does return, if Hull gets hot from beyond the arc in a playoff series, I could see her being a real game-changer.

Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries are currently holding that No. 8 playoff spot that everyone has got their eyes on. I am not sure if anyone was expecting this expansion team to make the postseason in its first year, but we could very well see it. The Valks have an incredibly spread-out roster, which I think makes a lot of their players fly under the radar — like Veronica Burton. She leads the team in points by a small margin, averaging 12.0 per game. Burton is a front-runner for Most Improved Player, as this season is by far her best W performance. Over their last four games, Burton is averaging 19.0 points per game. She just recorded 25 points and 13 assists in a win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. If the Valks sneak into the playoffs, she could be an unexpected player who could really change things up.

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Finally, another 2025 All-Star who still seems to be underrated in this league. Gray is a player who, throughout her career, has been labeled underrated, as she has tended to be outshone by other stars, for example, her teammate Rhyne Howard. Although, I do believe the tides are turning, as she is having her best season yet. She is averaging 18.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She is also shooting 38.8 percent from 3 this season. Gray is another sharpshooter that can turn a game around if she gets hot from beyond the arc — if teams are not careful in the playoffs, she could be the player that swings a series in the Dream's favor.