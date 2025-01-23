5 Vikings free agents they can’t let out the door for the 2025 season
By Luke Norris
Predicted by most to win maybe six or seven games during the 2024 NFL campaign, the Minnesota Vikings exceeded all expectations, going 14-3 during the regular season.
Unfortunately for Kevin O'Connell & Co., those 14 wins were only good enough for second place in the highly competitive NFC North, as they lost a winner-take-all battle with the Detroit Lions in Week 18, a defeat that not only cost them the division but the No. 1 seed in the NFC as well. And eight days after that loss to the Lions, the Vikings, who were one of the biggest surprises of the season, quickly became one of the biggest disappointments of the postseason, as they were simply outclassed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-9 defeat in the Wild Card Round.
While the early exit was undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow, the Vikings must now deal with the fact that players who took 45% of the snaps on offense and defense this past season are set to become unrestricted free agents, which is easily the highest percentage in the league.
The most high-profile name on that list, of course, is quarterback Sam Darnold, who was basically only brought to town to be a placeholder until first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was ready to take the reins.
Things obviously changed when McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. But Darnold was up to the challenge and had the season of his life, setting career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdown passes, passer rating, and just about every other major stat imaginable. Naturally, that brought plenty of speculation that Minnesota could tweak its plans for McCarthy and bring Darnold back. However, with a pair of poor performances against the Lions and Rams to close out the year, Darnold likely won't be back with the Vikings in 2025, which is why you won't see his name among the list of players below.
Does Minnesota have the salary cap space to make it work? Sure. The franchise is actually in pretty good shape in that department. The big issue, though, is that the Vikings have a plethora of key contributors on the defensive side of the ball set to hit the open market.
And that's why four of the five on our list of Vikings that must be brought back are defensive players.
Byron Murphy Jr., CB
Bringing back cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will undoubtedly cost a bit more money than the Vikings were thinking they'd have to spend. But there's no question that he earned himself a nice payday this past season.
Earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his six-year career, Murphy recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, 14 passes defended, and six interceptions, giving him the third-most in the NFL overall and tying him with the Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey for the most at the cornerback position.
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Hear us out on this one.
Yes, Stephon Gilmore will be 35 years old for the vast majority of the 2025 season. But even at age 34 this past season, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year strung together a solid campaign, racking up 56 tackles, nine passes defended, and an interception.
Assuming the Vikings let Shaquill Griffin walk, which seems like a strong possibility, it stands to reason that they could very well select a cornerback with one of their few picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's if they don't add someone from the outside in free agency, of course. But there's no guarantee that will happen.
If Minnesota drafts a corner, Gilmore could act as a perfect mentor while still contributing himself. And one would think the Vikings could sign him for less than the $7 million he made in 2024.
Camryn Bynum, S
With 1,032 snaps to his credit, safety Camryn Bynum had the second-most of any Minnesota defensive player during the regular season, trailing only Murphy (1,060).
While Bynum's stats weren't quite as eye-popping as they were in 2023, when he led all safeties with 137 total tackles, he still put together a solid 2024 campaign, recording 96 tackles, a career-best 10 passes defended, and a career-high three interceptions.
While he wasn't one of the Vikings' team captains, Bynum is one of the most vocal players in the locker room and has been one of the more trustworthy players on the defense over the last couple of years. If nothing else, he should be brought back just to continue orchestrating the team's incredible turnover celebrations.
Bynum's presence will be even more necessary if 13-year veteran Harrison Smith, who has one year remaining on his contract, opts for retirement.
Patrick Jones II, LB
While linebacker Patrick Jones II had his issues at times, particularly in pass coverage, the Vikings would still be wise to take a long look at offering him a new contract, which shouldn't be overly expensive.
Despite missing a pair of games during the regular season, including the season finale, the 2021 third-round pick set career highs in total tackles (39), tackles for a loss (9), quarterback hits (12), and sacks (7.0).
Minnesota could certainly make worse decisions than a two-year contract to keep its third-best sack man.
Aaron Jones, RB
At long last, we come to the lone offensive player on the list: running back Aaron Jones.
Signed to what seemed to be a one-year "prove it" deal last offseason, the former Packer undoubtedly did just that, demonstrating that he still has what it takes to be an elite back in this league, racking up 1,546 total yards from scrimmage, the eighth-most of any player. In addition to his career-best 1,138 rushing yards, the dual-threat option added another 408 yards on 51 receptions.
Jones will certainly require more than a one-year deal this time around, but offering the 30-year-old a two-year contract could get the job done. And if the Vikings can also get Cam Akers to return on a cheap deal, they should go ahead and lock that up as well.