5 prospects not named Jasson Dominguez that could help the Yankees in 2025

Jasson Dominguez is understandably drawing a lot of attention for the New York Yankees in spring training since he'll likely be the club's starter in left field come Opening Day. That doesn't mean he's the only prospect New York fans should be watching closely down in Florida.

The grind of a 162-game regular season tests every team's organizational depth and the Yankees won't be immune to injuries over the course of the year. Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil have already been hit with injuries that mean they will likely begin the year on the Injured List. DJ LeMahieu only managed two Spring Training at-bats before leaving action which puts his status in doubt as well.

That's why Yankee fans should be keeping a watchful eye over some other young talent over the next few weeks. The five following prospects could play meaningful roles in the Bronx before the playoffs arrive.

5. Will Warren

Will Warren is not an unknown name for Yankees fans after he started five games for the big league club in 2024. He will probably start the year in the minors but he's only one more injury to a starter or non-reliever from returning to Boone's pitching staff.

Warren throws with good velocity from the right side but his slider projects as his true plus pitch at the major league level. When he locates his offspeed pitch, he's really tough for right-handed hitters to square up.

Improving his changeup will be a key for Warren if he wants to remain a starter in the bigs. He does a nice job of separating its velocity from his fastball, but sometimes, he does not get enough movement to put left-handed hitters off balance. That's a big reason why he's struggled in his limited major league action to date.

Warren may not profile as anything more than a No. 4 or No. 5 starter for a team with World Series aspirations but his stuff could play up more in the bullpen. He's an intriguing arm that Yankee fans should pay close attention to this spring.

4. Everson Pereira

Everson Pereira used to be one of the franchise's top prospects but he's fallen to No. 14 on MLB.com's latest franchise rankings. Injuries have stalled his progress but the hope in New York is that he can regain full health this year and get his career back on track.

Pereira's calling card has always been his ability to hit the ball with authority when he's able to square it up. The downside to his game is that he struggles to make contact at an acceptable level. That may limit his ceiling to being a fourth outfielder at the MLB level who is deployed primarily against left-handed pitching.

The Yankees are not awash with outfield depth after Stanton's injury. It's easy to envision a scenario where Pereira gets his major league call-up if Aaron Judge suffers any sort of meaningful injury. Trent Grisham will get the first chance to take over as the starter but Pereira could come up to the Bronx to provide vital depth.

3. Jorbit Vivas

Jorbit Vivas is a versatile infield prospect whose hitting profile is the reverse of a lot of his peers inside the organization. His strength as a hitter is his ability to put the ball in play. Throw in a little bit of pop from the left side and it's easy to see why he has some decent potential to be a major league regular.

The challenge for Vivas is that he does not currently possess a true plus skill to hang his hat on. Putting the ball in play is nice, but nothing else about his offensive arsenal stands out. Even so, the lack of depth in the Yankees infield might give him a shot to scratch out some meaningful at-bats this season.

2. Clayton Beeter

A long injury history has ended Clayton Beeter's dreams of becoming a top-flight MLB starter. The Yankees have made the decision to leave him in the bullpen this year, which gives him an accelerated path towards finding his way into Boone's late-inning plans.

If Beeter was fully healthy at the moment, he'd have a real chance to break camp with the big league club. He's a strong bet to begin his campaign in AAA as he gets his shoulder back to 100%.

If he does find his rhythm in the minors, he can catch the attention of Yankees brass with his above-average fastball and sharp breaking slider. He also mixes in a nice curveball from time-to-time, which gives him a chance to work through multiple turns of the opposing lineup. It would be a surprise if he doesn't find his way to New York at some point in 2025.

1. Yeondrys Gomez

Yeondrys Gomez is another former starter who is being converted to a full-time bullpen role by the Yankees this spring. Interestingly, he's got the best chance of starting the season in the majors of anyone on this list. That's largely because he's out of minor league options.

His lack of a quality out pitch is what's stopping him from being a more prominent piece of the Yankees' 2025 plans. He projects as more of an innings-eater out of the bullpen than anything else. That does not make him the organization's most exciting prospect but it could help him carve out a regular role for Boone and the coaching staff.